As if it wasn’t already the best place to spend hours looking for deals, Target is about to become your fave beauty destination. Thanks to an exciting new collab, you’re about to have 11 new reasons to make a Target run. ColourPop Cosmetics is officially coming to Target stores with the ColourPop For Target Collection, an exclusive line of products at a budget-friendly price point. Dreams really do come true.

ColourPop always goes hard on its collaborations. Whether it’s a new Star Wars collection or a Harry Potter line, the brand is one of the best when it comes to knowing what fans and beauty lovers alike want. The ColourPop For Target Collection is no exception. The new line brings together everything folks love about the beauty brand and retail giant. This collection isn’t just huge and affordable; ColourPop For Target also goes the extra mile by offering curated cult-fave products, along with exclusive shades you’ll only be able to find under everyone’s favorite red bullseye.

Make space in your makeup drawers and cabinets, because your next Target run is going to be extra special. From when the collab drops to the best locations to snatch up the goods, here are all the details you need to start shopping ColourPop For Target:

When does the ColourPop For Target Collection drop?

Courtesy of ColourPop

The ColourPop For Target Collection drops on Sunday, Nov. 6, online and in-store nationwide. While all the affordable makeup goodies will be widely available, they’re also only here for a limited time. The collection is leaving shelves on Feb. 25, 2023. Given how ColourPop and Target are both infamous for launching limited-edition collabs that sell out fast, you should probably take a “run, don’t walk” approach to this collection.

How much does the ColourPop For Target Collection cost?

The ColourPop For Target Collection won’t break the bank. The most affordable products are ColourPop’s Super Shock Shadows at just $6 each, followed by the brand’s infamous Super Shock Highlighters cost $8.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The priciest item is the Lippie Stix Trio, a set of three lipsticks that costs $18. While they are the most expensive item in the new line, they’re specially priced for Target. You’d spend $6 more if you bought these lippies anywhere else.

What’s included in the ColourPop For Target Collection?

There’s *a lot* to love in the ColourPop For Target Collection, starting with four nine-pan Pressed Powder Palettes for $14 each. ColourPop’s beloved Super Shock Shadows, Super Shock Shadow Duos, Super Shock Highlighters, and Colour Stixxx Duos are also all on deck in a range of shades including Target exclusives. The line also includes ColourPop’s best-selling glitter gels. You can snag the Gliterally Obsessed Duo for $10.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The rest of the newness is lip-oriented. The Fourth Ray Minty Fresh Lip Care Duo, $14, is designed to smooth and pamper dry winter lips thanks to a combination of Shea butter and vitamin E. The line also includes Glassy Lip Glosses for $8 each and the Lippie Pencil Trio for $14.

Given that the makeup in the ColourPop For Target Collection includes a number of special discounts, there’s no reason not to grab a few new ColourPop goodies on your next Target run. Just remember, this limited-edition line won’t last long.