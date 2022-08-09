Long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away (aka on May 4 in the Elite Daily offices), I swatched an incredible, limited edition ColourPop eyeliner on my hand and fell in love. As part of its Star Wars IV: A New Hope Collection, ColourPop dropped its Graphix Ink Liners in two shades, Kyber Crystal, a metallic-glitter blue; and Lightsaber, a shimmering bronze. I loved the precision felt tip and the weight of the liners in my hand. They were easy to use, long-lasting, and, at the time, I wished they came in more colors. Now, ColourPop is granting my wish by rereleasing its Graphic Ink Liners as part of its core collection in a range of gorgeous colors at just $9 each.

The Graphix Ink Liners were a cult fave before I ever tested out ColourPop’s Star Wars IV: A New Hope Collection. They first appeared back in 2021, as part of the brand’s Roaring Hearts collection. Since then, fans have been begging ColourPop to give them more Graphix Liners and, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the prayers of the makeup-obsessed are being answered. ColourPop has dolled up its Graphix Ink Liners in brand new packaging and in 10 matte shades that pack a ton of pigmented color that lasts all day.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ColourPop Cosmetics

What are ColourPop’s Graphix Ink Liners?

ColourPop’s Graphix Ink Liners are felt-tipped, liquid eyeliners that cost just $9 each. (You can also snag the entire collection — all 10 liners — for $85.) One thing I really love about this drop is that the color lineup is thoughtful. The shades include daily makeup mainstays like browns, black, and white, as well as trendy, vibrant pastels and deep jewel tones. Check out the full shade range below:

Santorini: a bright, matte white

Mint Frappé: a cool, pastel, minty green

Major Inspo: a peachy pink

I’m Obsessed: a pastel lilac

Drama Free: an electric violet

Hype It Up: a deep aqua

So Winey: a rich merlot red

IDEK: a deep chocolate brown

Milk Tea: a medium brown

Lovefool: a true black

These liners also stay put. If you’re crafting a cat-eye look, there’s no need to repeatedly go over and over your lines, risking an uneven wingtip situation. The color glides on where you put it and stays there. Since these liners aren’t the commonly found marker style, you also don’t run into the tips drying out halfway through your makeup routine. The felt tips on the Graphix Ink Liners sit in a pot of color — the directions do say to shake well — so you can reload the liner tip with color whenever you need to, no need to squeeze them, press them, or lose your patience.

How do I buy ColourPop’s Graphix Ink Liners?

ColourPop’s Graphix Ink Liners will be available on the brand’s website starting on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Since they’re officially part of the brand’s core collection, they’ll be available permanently, but you may want to pick a few shades to grab quickly since demand for these little liners has been building for years.