ColourPop just wished us all a very happy Star Wars Day with a brand new makeup collection that pays tribute to the classic film Star Wars IV: A New Hope with some thoroughly modern makeup newness. (Spoiler alert: You’re going to absolutely lose your whole entire cool over these lipsticks.) This is the third collab between ColourPop and Lucasfilm Ltd., following the incredibly adorable Mandalorian-themed collection and that bomb Darth Vader palette, and it just might be my favorite. No shade to The Child, of course.

The collection features an eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner, jelly shadows, lipsticks, and lip glosses, and truly blends fan service with innovation. You’ve got eyeshadow shade names like Rebel Princess, Space Pirate, and Outer Rim that will have fans of the OG Star Wars films geeking out, in finishes that would make any MUA giddy to swatch: opalescent, duochrome, and ultra-saturated mattes.

Of course, ColourPop isn’t new to the “satisfying fans of beloved media and affordable, but effective makeup” game. It was only a little while ago that the brand released its iconic Winnie the Pooh collection — top-notch makeup, reasonably priced, and dripping with nostalgia — and the Hunny Pot balm is the only thing I’ve been wearing on my mouth. This brand knows what it’s doing and it definitely delivered with the Star Wars IV: A New Hope collection.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of ColourPop

As the brand proved with the Darth Vader palette, ColourPop knows its way around a Star Wars pun and, let me tell you, the Star Wars™ Pressed Powder Palette ($24, ColourPop) serves up some iconic nostalgia that will have you tip-toeing from the dark side to the path of the Jedi and back again. Like the rest of the collection, the palette plays with texture. The shades include a trendy duo-chrome finish and the super shock finish that ColourPop is known for.

The second eye product is a liner with a shimmer finish that beautifully complements the rest of the collection. The Graphix Ink Liners ($10, ColourPop) come in two shades, Kyber Crystal, a metallic-shimmer blue; and Lightsaber, a glittering bronze; and feature a precision brush tip that’s perfect for crafting detailed liner looks.

Courtesy of ColourPop

I have never seen such a lux lipstick in my life priced at under $30, especially when the lipstick itself features beautiful etching, but these Crème Lux Lipsticks ($10, ColourPop) cost a third of what I expected. The finish is satin and the formula, featuring ColourPop’s exclusive blend of oils and butters including jojoba and pomegranate seed, is all about hydration.

You can top off the three shades — Supreme Ruler, a rich, deep berry; Dark Lord, a rich peachy nude; and Surrender, a cool-toned red — with two new shades of Star Wars-inspired lip gloss in a two duochrome finishes that feel very of the moment. The Lux Lip Gloss ($9, ColourPop) comes in two shades, Elite and Imperial, and adds a pearlescent finish as a top coat or a stand-alone lip product.

Last, but least least is the product I’m the most excited about: The Jelly Much Shadow ($10, ColourPop). I’m currently obsessed with jellies — they’re not only fun to play with, but they’re easier to play with than powders and can often lead to more exciting looks with slightly less effort, making them a great choice for beginners. The Star Wars Jelly Much shadows come in two shades, Protocol and Astromech, and deliver immediate metallic payoff with unlimited impact potential.

ColourPop’s entire Star Wars IV: A New Hope Collection is available on ColourPop.com.