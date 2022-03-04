Calling all Star Wars fans, your favorite villain has entered the group chat. Adding to its Star Wars collection, ColourPop dropped a Darth Vader palette. Whether you’re building a Death Star or about to show some Padawans who’s boss, there are so many looks you can create with this nine-shade palette. Excuse me if I: *heavy breathing sounds.*

Following up its Mandalorian collection, ColourPop is now paying homage to the biggest baddie to ever grace the silver screen. Since Darth Vader’s first appearance in 1977 with his little scuba sounds, he’s been an icon you can’t help but love, hate, then love again. And, with the Darth Vader palette in your hands, you can channel all your Sith Lord energy into creating some villainously good looks.

Made in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm, this new palette features a mixture of shimmer and matte shades with very accurate names. Inspired by the worst henchmen in movie history, there’s the champagne Stormtropper with little flecks of blue and silver in it. Imperial Forces and Battle Stations are neutrals that are the perfect foundation for any smokey eye. While this is the Darth Vader palette, Gone Galactic’s glittery gold and the Dark side’s rich merlot shades are serving Padme’s queenly sense of style. For a daring moment, you can tap into I am the Master’s metallic scarlet. In my headcanon, Anakin definitely puts on the shimmery Death Star grey before every battle to give him extra confidence. And, when you want a deep grey without the iridescent tones, there’s the Empire. Last in the palette is the chocolatey Sith Lord pan.

You don’t even have to be a Star Wars stan to fangirl over this collection of power colors.

The Darth Vader palette (ColourPop) is only $16, and it’s available now on the brand’s website. You can also check out the new palette below. TBH, I now wonder if Jar Jar Binks might inspire ColourPop’s next drop? My fingers are crossed.