Just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you), Herschel has a new line that features bags inspired by some of your favorite The Mandalorian characters. Since you're starting to make summer travel plans, you may want to get your hands on a backpack you can take wherever your journey may be — in this galaxy or the next. Not only does the Star Wars x Herschel's The Mandalorian line have backpacks that can hold all your travel essentials, but there's also a Baby Yoda backpack that's too cute.

That's right, everyone's favorite soup sippin', cookie eating character from the Disney+ series has his own Herschel backpack now. The Classic X-Large Backpack ($80) in the new collection is inspired by Grogu in his floating hover pram. It has the Grogu color palette that fans of the show will notice right away, but it's also subtle, which means it'll fit in with any adventure you're on. Take it with you on a cross country road trip or if you plan to visit Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

Along with the Grogu-inspired color palette, the backpack also has some finer details like a super cute liner print that features photos of the beloved Baby Yoda. There's also an internal quote label that has the line, "Such a large bounty for a small package." Not to mention, the durability of the Classic X-Large Backpack makes this a must-have for any traveler. It has water bottle pockets for a Grogu water bottle and a laptop sleeve so you can safely take your computer or tablet with you.

The force is strong with this backpack, and its material was also made with Grogu in mind. It has a textured slub material that looks like Grogu's brown robes, so it's a Grogu bag through and through. It'll even keep you company on your adventures just like Grogu does with the Mandalorian in the show.

Speaking of the Mandalorian, there's also a Little America Backpack ($120) inspired by his body armor and buckles. Like the Grogu backpack, it's an overall subtle reference to the character, but on the inside, you'll find a liner print with "This is the way" and mudhorn labels. The Little America Backpack style also has a front pocket with a zipper like the Classic X-Large Backpack for even more storage. That's where you can keep your Baby Yoda cookies from TikTok to snack on whenever you're hungry.

This collection is the second collab between Star Wars and Herschel, and is being released just in time to celebrate May the Fourth. It's available at Herschel stores, select retailers, and Herschel's official website, so you can safely shop at home. Along with the two backpacks for adults, there's also a Little Herschel Pop Quiz Lunch Box and Heritage Kids Backpack that would make the perfect gifts for your niece or nephew and feature Baby Yoda.

If you're a fan of The Mandalorian, this is a collection you'll want to get your hands on. A sturdy and Insta-worthy backpack will definitely come in handy with all your upcoming travel plans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that anyone fully vaccinated can safely travel within the U.S. while continuing to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands often. So, if you're anything like the Mandalorian, you've got places to go and a Baby Yoda backpack should be right by your side. This is definitely the way.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.