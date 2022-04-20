Winnie the Pooh has always tugged on my heartstrings and, judging by one very nostalgia-drenched Airbnb and the latest collection from ColourPop, I’m not the only one. As a sucker for A.A. Milne’s children’s stories and the Disney cartoons, I’m definitely one of the rolly-polly bear’s bigger fans, but this new ColourPop collection will have you swooning regardless of how many Winnie the Pooh quotes you know by heart.

From a stunning eyeshadow palette to a dreamy “hunny pot” lip treatment, there’s something for everyone in this new collection. Launching on Thursday, April 21, the limited-edition line is comprised of five products, and all of them dripping in the sweetest nostalgia I’ve seen in a long while.

The products themselves draw their inspo from the Disney version of the red shirt-wearing bear and his dreamy, sun-soaked world. The colors are diffused and romantic, the finishes are shimmery, and the lip products (my personal faves) are all about glossy softness. The makeup spans a full face and, as per usual when it comes to throwback ColourPop collections, is cleverly designed to really maximize the most beloved elements of the collab’s signature subject.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sweet as Can Bee Pressed Powder Palette ($18, ColourPop) is a 10-shade eyeshadow palette featuring the softest colors from the 100 Acre Wood from sage green to “hunny” gold and silly old bear shades of shimmering brown. The honeycomb-shaped shadow pans provide the kind of extra touch that ColourPop is known for.

There are three Super Shock Highlighters ($9 each, Colourpop) in the new collection. Silly Old Bear is the bronziest of the trio, 100 Acre Wood is a cool-toned white gold, and Mind Over Matter is true, warm gold. All three feature a long-lasting crème-to-powder formula.

As I mentioned, the lip products in this collection are true standouts. The Hunny Lux Glosses ($9 each, ColourPop) come in three rich, rosy shades. The hydrating formulas include ingredients like poppy seed and Madagascar vanilla for a sweet, supple finish. You can also score the entire trio of glosses in the Just a Taste of Hunny Lux Gloss Kit ($25, ColourPop). Last, but dearest to my heart, is the Hunny Pot Lip Care Kit ($16, ColourPop).

Courtesy of ColourPop

This 100% vegan lip scrub and lip mask duo comes in darling little “hunny” pots and were formulated with beauty and skin care brand Fourth Ray Beauty. Naturally, they’re honey-flavored and come with the cutest little honey dippers I have ever seen in my entire life.

ColourPop’s limited-edition Winnie the Pooh collection launches on Thursday, April 21. All five products will be available individually or in a complete set on ColourPop.com.