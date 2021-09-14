It’s a big year for everyone’s honey-loving, red shirt-wearing bear. Disney’s adorable Winnie the Pooh is celebrating his 95th anniversary, and you can enjoy the momentous occasion by taking a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood to stay in Airbnb and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh treehouse. This adorable one-bedroom home in Nutley, England looks exactly like Pooh’s iconic treehouse from A.A. Milne’s classic tales — and it’s available for two separate stays on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. Plus, thanks to details from an actual Disney Winnie the Pooh illustrator, the treehouse is so accurate that you’ll truly feel like you’ve found yourself in the middle of a Winnie the Pooh story.

Considering Pooh would want to commemorate his big anniversary with all of his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood, it’s very fitting that you can book a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit his home with your favorite crew. The too-cute treehouse comfortably sleeps up to four guests with three beds for just $105 per night, meaning you could each be spending under $30 for your stay. If you’re a big Winnie the Pooh fan, you’ll appreciate the little details within the space, like the acorn wallpaper and hunny pots stored inside the kitchen cupboards, that really make it look like Pooh’s home.

The wallpaper was actually designed by the host of the Airbnb, Kim Raymond, who is also a Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator. Raymond has been drawing Winnie the Pooh for over 30 years, and really took inspiration for the Airbnb — adorably nicknamed Bearbnb — from the original illustrations of E.H. Shepard. It’s what makes the treehouse feel so real, and why you’ll want to bring along your camera for tons of pictures.

You and your crew could even Disneybound as your favorite Winnie the Pooh character. For a Pooh look, all you need is a cute red crop top and some yellow pants or a skirt. Wear a color-coordinated pink ‘fit to emulate Piglet and something grey with a pink bow for Eeyore. You could also just wear an orange and black or tiger striped OOTD to look just like the one-of-a-kind Tigger.

When you’re not lounging around in the cozy treehouse or snapping pictures in front of the “Mr. Sanders” sign on the door, you and your friends will be treated to a guided tour through the Hundred Acre Wood — aka the Ashdown Forest. The Ashdown Forest was actually the inspiration for A.A. Milne when creating Winnie the Pooh 95 years ago. Guests at the Bearbnb will also get to play with Poohsticks on the Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy a delicious “hunny”-inspired meal at the very cottagecore outdoor dining table. Inside the treehouse, you’ll also find some wellness products like yogas mats and journals to encourage guests to live more naturally.

This is the perfect getaway for Disney fans, but if you want to book your $105 stay, you’ll have to mark your calendar for Sept. 20. Disney and Airbnb’s Winnie the Pooh treehouse is only open for two separate stays on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, and bookings will open for these two dates on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. ET. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that you should not travel internationally until you’re fully vaccinated, so keep that in mind. In addition, all guests should also adhere to Airbnb’s COVID-19 guidelines during their stay.

Since this may be a quick turnaround for some guests in the U.S., Airbnb also put together a wishlist of treehouse homes that have the same Hundred Acre Wood vibes to them but are located a little closer to home. Even if you can’t visit the actual Winnie the Pooh treehouse in England, you can have a very Winnie the Pooh-inspired getaway with your besties. Just don’t forget to pack the honey to enjoy a smackeral or two whenever you get a rumbly in your tumbly and tell everyone else TTFN — ta ta for now — before your adventure.

