Calling all Star Wars fans, ColourPop is re-releasing its incredibly popular The Child palette alongside an entirely new The Mandalorian inspired collection. If you’ve ever looked at Pedro Pascal in his bounty hunter costume and been like, Damn, or just love Grogu so much, this is the collaboration for you. Get ready for some green-filled, adorably designed makeup that won’t even put extra strain on your wallet.

ColourPop’s constantly coming out with website-breaking Disney collabs, and this is definitely yet another example of the brand’s ability to know exactly what its users want . Between its Nightmare Before Christmas collection and Hocus Pocus line, ColourPop loves to drop a makeup line inspired by your favorite media. Sadly, however, ColourPop also has a history of selling out of those launches incredibly quickly, and usually there’s a bit of a wait before a restock. So, if you want to score The Mandalorian collection, you’re going to have to be quick with your mouse.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or knocking someone off your gift list, you’ll be able to have The Mandalorian collab in your hands before holidays. This collection includes five products you can buy separately or in one lump, and you won’t want to wear a Beskar helmet when you show off your colorful new makeup.

Courtesy of ColourPop

When does ColourPop’s The Mandalorian collection drop?

You don’t have to wait long to get your hands on this George Lucas-inspired collection. The entire line is dropping on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. PST, so get your funds together ASAP. There’s no doubt this line will sell-out fast, so you’ll want to be first in (virtual) line to get your hands on yours.

Where can you shop ColourPop’s The Mandalorian collection?

This will make fans very happy: There are actually going to be drops of ColourPop’s The Mandalorian. You can shop it as early as Nov. 11 on ColourPop’s website, and even sign up to possibly win the entire drop for free. On Nov. 28, however, you’ll be able to shop the collection again for any goodies you missed at Ulta Beauty.

What’s included in ColourPop’s The Mandalorian collection?

There are four new products being included in ColourPop’s latest collab. Alongside the already beloved The Child eyeshadow, a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, the makeup brand is also dropping The Mandalorian palette. This new eyeshadow palette has nine earth-toned shades that are ideal for a smokey eye. You can also shop The Rescue Lip Oils Duo, which comes with a shimmery, clear gloss named Grogu and a warm shade titled Din Djarin.

To help you carry all this Star Wars goodness, you can get the cutest makeup bag in the world. Embossed with an adorable drawing of Grogu, this canvas bag is ready to traverse the universe with you. Lastly, you need to be able to check out your makeup, and that’s where the Child Hand Mirror comes in. The little green mirror featuring a drawing of your favorite little guy will help you spot any imperfections while making you feel like a nerdy, Regency babe. It’s the dream.

Courtesy of ColourPop

How much does ColourPop’s The Mandalorian collection cost?

Hopefully, you won’t be taking on too much debt to shop ColourPop’s The Mandalorian set. The full collection retails for only $77. However, if you want to parse through the line, you can snag each palette for $16, the Lip Oil Duo for $18, the mirror for $12, and the makeup bag for $15. It’s not even Black Friday yet and all I’m seeing are deals.

To get a preview of ColourPop’s The Mandalorian collection, scroll below.