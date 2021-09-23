Sisters! ColourPop Is Launching ANOTHER Hocus Pocus Collection

The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to take over Salem and your makeup game once more. With Halloween on the mind, ColourPop announced it’s dropping another Hocus Pocus collection. Given how quickly the brand’s 2020 Hocus Pocus collection sold out, you’re not going to want to wait before shopping the adorable ColourPop x Disney Hocus Pocus Coven Crew Collection.

When Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, it was actually a bit of a commercial failure. Now, however, it’s one of the most popular, most-watched Halloween movies out there. There’s just something about those three witches coming back to life to wreak havoc on Salem while trying to become immortal that really gets the people going. Along with what sounds like a scary plot are campy jokes, phenomenal costumes, and great character acting, all of which helped Hocus Pocus reach the level of cult-following it now has. Very few people can let Oct. 31 come and go without at least one viewing of the witch tale.

And, the fan dedication follows into the world of Hocus Pocus merch. Just last year, ColourPop’s first Hocus Pocus-inspired collection actually broke the makeup brand’s website. So many fans tried to get the line that ColourPop had to push back the release date. Hopefully, the cosmetics brand is prepared for the onslaught of witches ready for the collaboration this time around. Before you grab your broomsticks and credit cards, here’s everything you need to know about the ColourPop x Disney Hocus Pocus Coven Crew Collection.

When does the ColourPop x Disney Hocus Pocus Coven Crew Collection drop?

You don’t have to wait 300 years for this new line. ColourPop is rolling out the next collection at 10 a.m. PST on Sept. 23, or, for those who live on the East coast of the U.S., 1 p.m. Once that time hits, it’s a free for all. Sadly, ColourPop generally stays tight-lipped about restocks, so this may be your only chance at the collection.

Where can you buy the ColourPop Hocus Pocus Collection?

For this drop, the Hocus Pocus collection will only be sold first-hand from ColourPop’s website. After that sells out, you’ll only be able to score the spooky collection by hexing the moon for a restock or searching for a more expensive resale option.

What's in the ColourPop Hocus Pocus Collection?

The collaboration includes 10 enticing new products that you’ll be able to buy in one fell swoop as a set or separately at your discretion. For your eyes, there’s a funky, 12-pan eyeshadow palette with colors ranging from a soft, matte yellow to shimmering, emerald green. You can also grab one of the three Super Shock Shadows, which promise bold, glittering eyeshadow shades delivered in only one swipe. There are also three Lip Crèmes, each inspired by one of the sisters, meaning you can get a light pink, a dark maroon, or a rich black lip stain, all with a velvety, matte finish. The cutest, and most Halloween-y, product dropping, in my opinion, is definitely the Spider Face Stamp. It’s the ideal product to bring witching hour to your egirl makeup.

Alongside the makeup products, the line also includes an adorable hand mirror that has orange, sparkling etchings of Binx the cat, the night sky, and some other Hocus Pocus details fans will spot easily. Lastly, ColourPop’s sister brand SOL Body is also releasing its first ever candle for the collection. The Black Flame Candle has a delicious, roasted chestnut scent and will only be available in the bundle.

How much does ColourPop’s Disney Hocus Pocus Coven Crew Collection cost?

Separately, pieces of this Halloween collab are priced between $7 and $22, so it won’t break the bank. If you’re looking to get the entire set, ColourPop has yet to release what the exact cost will be. Given that every product added up is about $90, the entire collection will likely be sold for around that cost.