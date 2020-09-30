ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Collection Broke Its Website & Fans Are Freaking

It's only one hour passed the ColourPop Hocus Pocus Collection drop time, and fans were so eager to get their hands on every magical item, they... promptly broke the ColourPop website. The brand is aware of the issue and swiftly took to Twitter with an update: "There was too many witches on the site at once. Anyone know a spell to get this fixed?" Working on this as fast as we can," ColourPop tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Thousands of fans initially interacted with ColourPop's posts in anticipation of the launch, and needless to say, they're freaking out like Winnie Sanderson about to be turned to stone.

Because of the technology-defying response to the Hocus Pocus Collection, the brand has shifted the launch date to Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, ColourPop tells Elite Daily. I repeat: ColourPop has now shifted the Hocus Pocus Collection's drop time to 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 1.

ColourPop also took to its Instagram story shortly after the launch to address the issues fans were experiencing with the website, writing, "We're experiencing some technical difficulties due to increased demand for our Hocus Pocus Collection — you all got so excited! We're working on it ASAP, please hold tight! We still have inventory."

ColourPop

If you only saw an error page or you didn't see the new collection on the website juuuuuust yet, don't worry; you're not alone. Fans reported both issues, while some were able to see a few items from the collection on the site briefly. Understandably, fans freaked out over the technical issues, as many had set alarms and waited with baited breath for this moment.

The 12-piece collection, inspired by the iconic Halloween movie about the three Sanderson witches, features a gorgeous 15-pan eyeshadow palette, filled with greens, reds, and purples — in honor of each Sanderson sister — as well as neutral shades. Alongside the palette, there are three Lux Lipstick and Lip Liner duos, three Creme Gel Liners, two Glitterally Obsessed pots, and three sets of false lashes.

While the collection truly feels like it may have just been a bunch of hocus pocus, the ColourPop team is working its magic to get everything back to normal. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled to the ColourPop website and its Twitter for any new updates.

Editor's Note: This post was updated at 2:48 p.m. ET to reflect a new launch date for ColourPop's Hocus Pocus Collection.