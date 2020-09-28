You know, ColourPop didn't have to go this hard. But thank God it did. Ahead of Halloween 2020, ColourPop is dropping a Hocus Pocus makeup collection that looks like everything Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson would have ever wanted, sans the youthful souls of children. The collection includes a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, three gel eyeliners, fluttery false lashes, three Lip Duos, and two glitter gels. From the packaging to the colors, this entire line will put a spell on you. And it'll be yours come Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT on the ColourPop website, so you can run amok (amok, amok, amok, amok).

The ColourPop x Hocus Pocus collection is limited-edition, and like other limited-edition collections for the brand, this is going to fly off virtual shelves in the blink of an eye. The first to go will, obviously, be the Gather Round Sisters Eyeshadow Palette, complete with 15 shades of matte and shimmer pigment in the dreamiest, Halloweeniest reds, purples, greens, blacks, and neutrals. The two Glitterally Obsessed gel pots in a shimmering gold and purple are truly magical, as are the three Creme Gel Liners in purple, green, and red — a color representing each Sanderson Sister.

There are also three Lux Lipstick and Lip Liner duos in three different shades of a red: a deep berry red for Sarah, a brighter pinkish red for Mary, and a true red for Winnie. Rounding out the collection are three sets of Falsie Faux Lashes, again, with one for each Sanderson Sister. Each product's formula is a tried-and-true ColourPop fan-favorite, so the only surprise in this collection is the perfectly witchy packaging. The eyeshadow palette features a silhouette portrait of the three witches on the outer packaging, as well as embossed script to mimic the spells written in the Book of Spells. The other products are packaged in dark doodles, outlines of each sister's signature hairstyle, and even little Thackery Binx as a black cat.

Set your alarms for 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 30, so you don't miss out the ColourPop x Hocus Pocus collection that'll make you look in the mirror and scream, "I'm beautiful!" Just maybe skip the whole "cooking children in a big cauldron and sucking out their souls to preserve your youth" thing.