Ghosts and ghouls of every age, would you like to see something strange? Inspired by all of your favorite spooky characters, ColourPop is teaming up with Disney to drop a Nightmare Before Christmas collection. With 11 new products in vibrant shades, this just may be ColourPop’s most exciting drop ever.

This isn’t the first Halloween-ready line the affordable makeup brand is releasing this season. Its second Hocus Pocus collection launched on Sept. 23, and, shockingly, there are still a few products up for grabs on ColourPop’s website. Although your time to shop for a Halloween makeup look has passed, luckily for you, the Nightmare Before Christmas line falls perfectly in that sweet spot between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25.

Whether you want to live your best your Pumpkin King fantasy or channel some more terrifying Oogie Boogie energy, you can create endless looks with this makeup collection. It even shines in blacklight. Given how intense and dramatic ColourPop drops can be, you’re going to want to be first in line to ensure you get the most of its Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Below are all the details you need.

When does the ColourPop x Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas Collection drop?

Get your wallet ready because the Nightmare Before Christmas line drops at 10 a.m. PST on Oct. 28. That means those on the east coast have to wait until 1 p.m. EST that day to shop the collection. Its hard to say if ColourPop has any restocks planned, so aim to get all the Nightmare Before Christmas goodies you can the first time around.

Where can you buy the ColourPop Nightmare Before Christmas Collection?

To grab the drop firsthand, go to ColourPop’s website on Oct. 28. If you’d rather do your shopping in person, the collection will be in stores at Ulta on Oct. 31. Once the items sell out, you can keep your fingers crossed that Santa’s got your back or find a pricier resale option.

How much does ColourPop’s Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Collection cost?

In true ColourPop form, you can buy the entire collection in one fell swoop for just $115. However, if you want to pick and choose from the Nightmare Before Christmas line, everything is priced between $8 and $22. Another win for the bank account.

What's in the ColourPop Nightmare Before Christmas Collection?

Get ready to paint your entire face with 11 new products. Like all ColourPop collabs, there’s a 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($22, ColourPop). This palette includes a few smokey neutrals, pops of neon, and some shimmering jewel tones. You can also get the cult-favorite Jelly Shadows in three new shades inspired by the troublesome trio Lock ($10, ColourPop), Shock ($10, ColourPop), and Barrel ($10, ColourPop). To finish off your eyes, the drop includes a classic black liner ($10, ColourPop) and a white liner ($10, ColourPop).

Coming in a classic red, eye-catching pink, and a reliable pinky beige are the Lux Lipsticks, appropriately named Jack Skellington ($10, ColourPop), Sally ($10, ColourPop), and Ooogie Boogie ($10, ColourPop), respectively. You can also get funky with ColourPop’s “Master of Fright” Glitterally Obsessed ($10, ColourPop). This iridescent gel will have you glimmering more than the ocean on the sunniest of days.

As if you needed any more glam, you can also snag face crystals ($8, ColourPop) that’ll make you feel like you’re straight out of Euphoria. To put the entire look together, the entire collection comes with a blending sponge ($8, ColourPop) adorned with a tiny white Zero. Below, you can shop all of ColourPop’s Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

