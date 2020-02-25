If you woke up late only to realize the ColourPop x Sailor Moon collection was already sold out, don’t be a crybaby. ColourPop is already working on the restock, according to the brand’s Twitter. The eight-piece collection features an eyeshadow palette, lip glosses, and blush compacts decorated with images of teenager-turned-Sailor Moon, Usagi Tsukino, and her cat Luna that are sure to draw up feelings of nostalgia in all ‘90s babies. Though the exact date of the restock release hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are waiting with bated breath.

ColourPop has said that Sailor Moon has been its number one requested collaboration, so it’s not surprising the products sold out almost immediately after the drop — especially since the collection ships internationally, meaning fans across the globe snatched up these goodies. Although many fans took to Twitter to voice their upset about the collection selling out so quickly, ColourPop tweeted that they’re working quickly to refill their virtual shelves as soon as possible. If you want to be on the frontlines of buying the restock, you can sign up for ColourPop’s emails on the brand’s website and keep a close eye to its Twitter for up-to-date information. To get yourself ready for the re-drop, check out the collection below.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette ($20, ColourPop) will have you feeling like the pretty guardian that fights for love and justice with its 12 shades. It has pastels in matte, metallic, and Super Shock finishes to create vibrant looks and blends amazingly. With shade names like Tuxedo Rose, Silver Crystal, and Moon Castle, and truly ‘90s holographic packaging, the nostalgia is overpowering.

ColourPop also created two lip bundles called Daylight ($15, ColourPop) and Moonlight ($15, ColourPop), so you can transform from day to night without shouting “Moon Prism Power.” For your day looks, Daylight includes Moon Tiara Ultra Glossy Lip, a yellow-orange gloss with gold and pink shimmer, and Usagi Ultra Blotted Lip for a matte pink look. If you’re ready to embrace your Sailor alter-ego, the Moonlight bundle has Sailor Moon Ultra Glossy Lip and Bun Head Ultra Blotted Lip, two soft pink pigments.

Flushed cheeks are a constant in clumsy, boy-crazy Usagi’s life, so her look wouldn’t be complete without the perfect blush. ColourPop x Sailor Moon contains two blushes for all of your cheek needs. From the Moon ($12, ColourPop) is a vibrant, matte pink that you can easily blend into your everyday beauty routine. Cat’s Eye ($12, ColourPop) is a silvery pink blush for when you want an extra pop.

Whether your favorite pretty guardian is Venus, Neptune, or Moon, you’ll be looking like the whole night sky in ColourPop x Sailor Moon’s glitter gel. With soft pink Moon Prism Power ($9, ColourPop) or lilac Moonlight Legend ($9, ColourPop), you can sparkle all day and night long. Moonlight Legend even has star- and moon-shaped glitter. Overall, the pastes are easy to apply and pack a whole lot of sparkle.

If you simply can’t choose your favorite, put down your email to be notified when the entire ColourPop x Sailor Moon bundle ($89, ColourPop) gets restocked. Whether you’ve read all the manga, grew up on the TV show, or simply love the ‘90s-inspired palette, these products will (hopefully!) be back in stock soon.