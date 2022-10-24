Everyone knows Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your electronics for a lower price, but if you can get your hands on the goods early, that’s even better. Thankfully, Target kicked off Black Friday in early October with new deals refreshing daily and weekly to make scoring the best sales so simple. You can get some seriously sweet discounts with Target’s Black Friday 2022 TV deals that include offers like $500 off a Samsung Frame TV or almost 50% off a soundbar. The deals won’t last forever — and they switch up every week — so if you want to revamp your TV set-up, you’re gonna want to snag these discounts pronto.

Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 25, but Target has been rolling out weekly and daily Black Friday deals since Oct. 9. Each Sunday through Thanksgiving weekend, Target rolls out new offers on all the items on your wish list, like home essentials, kitchen products, electronics, and so much more. For the super exclusive savings, Target also has hundreds of one-day markdowns on gift-worthy goodies through Dec. 24. One category the store is seriously delivering on is TV deals. Whether you want a seriously affordable piece of tech to watch all your favorite shows and movies on or are ready to shell out a little more (but still save as compared to regular prices), there’s really a deal for just about everyone.

This post will be updated regularly with new TV deals throughout the season.

Target’s Black Friday 2022 TV Deals

Because these deals are part of Target’s Weeklong Black Friday Deals, they’ll only be available until Saturday, Oct. 29 before the new lineup of deals are released on Sunday, Oct. 30. You can find the deals in-stores, online, or via the Target app.

$500 Off Samsung 55" The Frame Smart 4K UHD TV

The Samsung Frame TV usually goes for $1,500, but now you can score the trendy TV for $500 off.

$140 Off LG 50" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

With Real 4K NanoCell display, this LG Smart TV is about to be a game changer for your movie night.

$150 Off TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku

This 40” TCL Smart TV lets you stream free TV, sports, and movies, and you can search for your faves with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google.

44% Off LG All In One Soundbar

Turn your movie into nights a theater-like experience with this LG All In One Soundbar, which comes with a built-in Subwoofer, 100W Total Output Power, and more.

$200 Off LG 55" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

The LG NanoCell Smart TV has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more.

$300 Off LG 65" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

Get another $100 off when you opt for the 65-inch option.

Other Target TV Deals For Fall 2022

You can also snag some marked down TVs that aren’t technically part of Target’s Black Friday deals, but are just as deserving of some gift wrap and a shiny bow. Full disclosure: It’s unclear when these deals will end, so if your TV is in serious need of an upgrade, you’re gonna want to jump on these discounts ASAP.

$280 Off TCL 55" 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Score all the best smart features on a 55-inch screen with this TCL device.

$180 Off VIZIO V-Series 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV

With four times the resolution of 1080p, the Vizio V-Series Smart TV has over 8 billion pixels for shockingly realistic detail.

$200 Off TCL 50" 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

The 4K Ultra High Definition on the TCL 50” Smart TV makes the $300 price tag seriously worth it.

Almost 50% Off TCL 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

This massive TV is almost half-off.

$150 Off TCL 43" 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

If you don’t have room for the 65-inch model, you can snag this TCL 43-inch smart TV for $250.

Almost $100 Off VIZIO V-Series 50" Class 4K HDR Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series TV is set to deliver on top notch picture quality.

$150 Off Samsung 65" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV

Go 4K all the way with this smart TV.

$120 Off Off Element 50" 4K UHD Roku TV

A built-in Roku will satisfy all your streaming needs.

Make Black Friday last all month long with these TV deals from Target, and don’t forget to check back weekly for even more discounts to stay on top of your holiday shopping.