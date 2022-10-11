October is supposed to be all about Halloween, but if you’re serious about getting a jump on your holiday shopping, you’re probably already thinking ahead to Black Friday — hey, it’s a good time to snag deals on items you’ve been wanting, too. Target’s Black Friday 2022 daily and weekly deals are already here, which means you can be the first of your roomies to sneak your perfectly wrapped gifts underneath the tree (or hidden in your closet until the tree actually goes up). Here’s everything to know about Black Friday at Target, including when to look for new deals and how long they’ll last.

It seems like Black Friday deals starts earlier and earlier every year, but Target might’ve just set a new record that’ll make you do a double-take at the register. IYDK, the retailer officially kicked off its Black Friday season on Oct. 9 — yup, October — and the savings are just getting started, y’all. Plan your shopping sprees ahead of time with Target’s Weeklong Black Friday Deals, which debuts new deals every week on usually high-price items like the TCL 55” 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (which is 50% off through Oct. 15), or try your luck with the Deal of the Day, which offers hundreds of one-day deals on gift-worthy items at the same Black Friday prices.

It’s a lot to take in, especially if you thought you had more time to plan out your gifts. But if it feels like these Black Friday sales are starting to get out of hand, just remember: The early bird gets the discounted AirPods.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To give yourself a chance to score the best gifts and savings all season long, here are the important dates to mark on your calendar for Target’s Black Friday deals.

When Does Black Friday 2022 Start At Target?

Gone are the days of saving your holiday shopping for the last minute, because the season of savings is already in full swing at Target. The first round of Black Friday deals kicked off on Oct. 9 (three weeks earlier that last year’s Oct. 31 kickoff) and new deals will drop weekly through Thanksgiving weekend. Whether you’re looking to score 50% off a pair of Beats 3 Solo Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, or save $35 on a Gourmia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer, you’ll want to move quickly, because the deals won’t last for long.

As for the actual date of Black Friday itself on Nov. 25, you can likely keep an eye out for more to come there. But in the meantime, it’s all about Target’s Weeklong and Daily Deals leading up to the holiday.

Target's Black Friday 2022 Weeklong Deals

Before you can start planning on your trips to Target this holiday season, you might need a refresher on how the Weeklong Black Friday Deals work. The weekly deals started on Oct. 9, and the company will debut new deals every Sunday. Those deals will run for an entire week, with the final Weeklong Deal starting on Sunday, Nov. 20 and running through Saturday, Nov. 26, of Thanksgiving weekend. You’ll be able to find discounts on all sorts of items, like electronics, kitchen supplies, seasonal essentials, and more. For the super planners, you can score a sneak peek at the new round of deals every Friday when Target releases its Weekly Ad.

Some of the discounts available in the first round of weekly deals, which ends Oct. 15, include 50% off a Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, and $30 off a JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker.

Target’s Weeklong Black Friday Deals are available in stores, online, and through the Target app. Don’t forget to pay close attention to the Target website, though, because some offers will be only be available exclusively online.

Target's Black Friday 2022 Deal of Day

If you think the season of shopping ends with Black Friday, you’re in for a real treat. Through Dec. 24, Target is offering hundreds of daily discounts on top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, and Nintendo. Some deals will only apply to a single product, while others may apply to a range of products within the brand, so make sure to check the website daily to not miss out any deep discounts on coveted gifts — for yourself or your friends and fam. The easiest way to keep track of the Deal of the Day is by checking the Target website or mobile app, but you can always check out the savings in-stores, too.

Oh, and BTW, the Deal of the Day is only available while supplies last, so if you see something you like, don’t forget to add to cart ASAP.

With hundreds of daily and weekly deals choose from, Target is taking the Black Friday savings way beyond the Nov. 25 holiday. Even if you’re the present procrastinator of your family (guilty), you have good reason to get it done early so you don’t miss out on any deals.