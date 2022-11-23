Between H&M’s holiday blowout sale, Expedia’s impressive discounts on hotels and flights, and Target’s massive markdowns on pretty much everything, this Black Friday is shaping up to be the ultimate treat yourself day. But you can’t have a treat yourself day without your favorite refreshments by your side, which is why you might want this food delivery deal on your radar. DoorDash is offering nearly 40% off on its subscription service DashPass for Black Friday 2022, so you can keep treating yourself long after the holiday sales come to a close. Plus, with an option to give your besties the gift of a subscription, you’ll all be eating good (from the comfort of your couch) next year.

It’s no secret that food delivery can get expensive, but thankfully DoorDash’s DashPass subscription tier makes it a lot easier to justify tapping that “Place Order” button. IYDK, DashPass allows subscribers to order unlimited deliveries from thousands of eligible restaurants with a $0 delivery fee on orders over $12. The annual subscription model typically costs $96, but with DoorDash’s Black Friday deal, you can snag the subscription for $59. That’s $37 worth of savings that could (and should) be used towards your favorite DoorDashed meal.

Courtesy of DoorDash

The delivery deals doesn’t end there, because for the first time ever, DoorDash is offering a DashPass gifting option that allows you to give someone a DashPass subscription for three, six, or 12 months. With so many opportunities to grab delivery without breaking the bank all year long, you’re not gonna want to miss this. Here’s the rundown on how to snag DoorDash’s Black Friday deals and offers.

DoorDash Black Friday 2022 Deal

According to DoorDash, you can subscribe to an annual DashPass subscription by selecting the sign-up option that will be plastered on the DoorDash homepage starting Nov. 25.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be subscribed to the service for $59 for your first year. Keep in mind that after the year is up, you’ll be charged the regular price of a subscription ($96) until you cancel your DashPass. The nearly 40% subscription discount will only be available through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 16, so make sure to score yours ASAP so you don’t get stuck paying that extra $37.

DashPass Gifting Offer

Keep the good eats coming by giving the gift of a DashPass subscription to your favorite foodie. The 3-month plan will be available for $29.97, the 6-month plan will cost $59.84, and the 12-month plan will run you $96. But if you purchase and gift your subscription between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16, you can gift an annual subscription for the Black Friday price of $59.

To start gifting, log into your DoorDash account and visit the DashPass Gifting page on the DoorDash website, then select the monthly tier you’d like to give. Enter the recipients name and email, choose to date you’d like to send your gift on, and don’t forget to add a custom message while you’re at it. You can have your gift delivered immediately upon purchase, or up to three months after the purchase date.

You can also send a DashPass subscription via the DoorDash app by opening this link on on your phone, but you need to have already downloaded the app for it to work.

When your chosen delivery date arrives, the recipient will receive a text or email with a link that’ll allow them to redeem the gifted membership. DashPass gifts never expire, which means your bestie can activate their membership whenever they want. But don’t forget that once your plan has reached its end date, the recipient’s membership will automatically enroll in the paid monthly subscription tier, and they’ll be charged $9.99 per month until they decide to cancel.

Whether you’re treating yourself to the best bites in the neighborhood — or giving the gift of free delivery to someone else — DoorDash’s Black Friday offers are the ultimate gifts that keep on giving.