The most wonderful time of the year, for retail therapy enthusiasts that is, is almost here. Black Friday is on the horizon and your fave affordable clothing retailers like Target and H&M are amping up their offerings. H&M's Black Friday 2022 sale starts strong with 30% off everything in-store and online, but an even bigger discount comes after the clock strikes midnight. In fact, if you haven't already picked out what you'll be wearing to your upcoming holiday events — and whether you’ll be doubling your daily dose of sequins and sparkles — you may want to hold off because H&M’s upcoming weekend sale might encourage you to update your entire wardrobe.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t head to your local H&M or scope out the website on Friday. On Nov. 25, the brand is slashing 30% off of everything available in-store and online. Come Cyber Monday, that 30% off returns, but on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, those price cuts jump to 70% off select items. The brand hasn’t announced exactly what products will be dripping in discounts, but that shouldn’t stop you from being as prepared as possible to add everything your heart desires to your online shopping cart.

When does H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sale start?

H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sale starts on Friday, but if you sign up to become an H&M member, you could score early access to the retailer’s major discounts.

When does H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sale end?

You’ll be rolling in deep deals from Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, with a variety of discounts during H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sales.

What's included in H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sale?

H&M’s Black Friday 2022 sale includes *literally* everything online and in-store. Over the weekend, that 30% off more than doubles. Over the weekend, you can score up to 70% on select items. On Cyber Monday, everything on H&M’s website will be 30% off. Need a shopping list? Let these stylish seasonal selects get you started.