Another store is decking the halls with an early Black Friday shopping event. With December creeping up, you’ll want to start tackling your gift list ASAP — and Target has some deep discounts before the calendar even turns to November. Here’s what to know about Target’s early Black Friday 2021 “Holiday Best” deals so you can save major bucks, week after week.

Target’s Holiday Best event is filled with early Black Friday deals, and it kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 31. You can look forward to several week-long� deals, with new ones dropping each Sunday. To make sure you’re super prepared, you can check out the Target digital weekly ad for a “first look” at the upcoming deals. (Early Black Friday deals will have the “Holiday Best” seal.) Once the sales go live, you can shop in stores, online, or get the deals through Target’s same-day Order Pickup or Drive Up options. With discounts on tech, apparel, beauty, and more, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Target’s Holiday Best deals for Black Friday prices all month long.

Holiday Best Deals Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:

The first week of Holiday Best deals begins on Oct. 31, both online on Target.com and in-store in accordance with your local Target hours. The deals, which include 50% off Beats, Black Friday pricing on tech devices from LG, Samsung, and More, run through Nov. 6.

The following deals go live online on Target.com on Oct. 31:

More Deals From Nov. 4 through Nov. 6:

In celebration of the deals kick-off, Target will release more deals on Nov. 4, launching in-store and online.

The following deals go live online at Target.com on Nov. 4:

Target also offers an enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which lets you price match items at the store through Dec. 24 if you see the store offering an item you already purchased at a lower price later on. Plus, if you see a lower price at a competitor, Target will also offer its select competitor match pricing within 14 days of your purchase.

When heading to Target to score its early Black Friday “Holiday Best” deals, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.