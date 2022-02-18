Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the internet. Below, Bel-Air star Coco Jones shares her hot takes on the biggest fashion trends of 2022.

Now, this is a story all about how Coco Jones' life got flipped-turned upside down when she was cast in Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though the 24-year-old Def Jam Recordings artist already had plenty of acting credits to her name — including three Disney Channel productions (So Random!, Let It Shine, and Good Luck Charlie) — Jones felt immediately #blessed to be taking on the role of Hilary Banks, the style icon originated by Karyn Parsons in the classic ‘90s sitcom.

For fans of the original show, you’ll still see some of your favorite characters’ — like Will, Hilary, and Carlton — storylines and overall plot come to life on the small screen again. But unlike the Will Smith-led comedy, 2022’s Bel-Air is full of dramatic scenes. “[Laughter is] not the main feeling you're going to get from watching the show,” Jones tells Elite Daily following the Feb. 13 series premiere. “But you will get relatability and you will get rawness and truth and you'll be on the edge of your seat, because it is a drama and it takes these characters and makes them interesting to the modern audience.”

The background of Jones’ character is also much more relevant to a Gen Z-focused audience than Parsons’ version. The ‘90s version of Hilary was a (not-so-great) weather girl turned talk show host; the ‘20s take on Hilary is a social media influencer and aspiring chef. They both, however, remain style stars.

When comparing Hilary’s style to her own, Jones says they could not be more different. “[Hilary] has a lot of colors; she mixes a lot of patterns. I would say she's a more daring than I am,” Jones admits. “I kind of like a simple look, like, if it makes sense to me, I'm probably going to wear it; if it's a little too risky, I'm like, ‘I don't know.’”

Still, Jones is trying to find more common ground with her character, noting that even though Hilary is more of a “risk taker,” playing her has taken Jones a little further outside of her comfort zone.

Since both Jones and Miss Banks clearly have a keen eye for style, the actor was more than prepared to discuss 2022’s biggest fashion trends with me. I wanted to know what was a yes for her, a yes for Hilary, or a definite no for them both. Below, you’ll find Coco Jones’ hot takes on the biggest fashion and accessories trends of the year:

Corsets

Jones is here for a good corset, because she lives for the “stitched look,” calling it “really aesthetically pleasing.” The Disney alum is also very confident about her body, and wants to show it off. “I do really cater towards outfits that show my shape in a way,” she says. “I work out in the gym [...] I’m not doing this just to hide it in some baggy clothes.”

Wide-Legged Pants

According to Jones, wide-legged pants “are really hot right now.” Though she’s surprised the trend came back so heavily, she’s not complaining. “Sometimes I'll do wide-leg, oversized-ish type of jeans. Oversized more on the bottom so that the sneaker can have that cool look, with the pants draping over it,” she explains. The singer is also into ‘70s style flares. *Diligently takes notes*

Velvet

There’s a time and a place for velvet, and summertime isn’t one of them. “I like velvet, [but] it’s a hot fabric. Definitely don't want to be out the sun in velvet,” says Jones. Any other time of the year, it’s on. “I do think it gives a classy, expensive look to an outfit,” she says. “Me and Hilary, we both like to look expensive.”

Platform Shoes

Though you can find the Spice Girls-era trend in every form of shoewear possible (i.e. platform sneakers, platform loafers, platform boots) these days, it’s not for everyone. “Personally, I like a skinny heel,” Jones says. “I think it's more difficult for me to get the right balance with a platform heel. I go for simplicity, so [a skinny heel] just makes more sense to my eye.” Though she does admit that platforms are “cute,” she feels like she’d second-guess herself too much to make them work for her. “I’d be like, ‘Does this go together? Is it too much? I don’t know.’ So, no.”

Low-Rise Bottoms

Christian Vierig/Contributor/Getty Images

Jones is also not a fan of low-rise jeans or general low-rise bottoms. “I don’t love them,” she says. “I’m always doing a crop top, so I don’t know. I just feel like it’s a lot of imbalance with this little top and the super low jeans.” But while it’s not her go-to, she agrees that “it’s a look, for sure.”

Bright Bags

Neon is the moment right now. After giving bright bags multiple yeses, Jones says, “A good pop of color is great on a simple outfit for me.” Her Bel-Air character would take it to another level. “Hilary would probably do a bright-colored bag that goes perfectly with all the other colors in her outfit,” she says. “She just, she does it better. However, I'm learning from her. But we both like a good, bright-colored bag.”

Bra Tops

Wearing a bra as a going-out top surged in summer 2021, and it’s not slowing down any time soon. Jones’ take: It depends on the bra. “It's about the coverage for me,” she says. “I would wear a bra as a top if it kind of looks like it's not straight up a bra, you know? It's more fancy than a literal bra that goes under your clothes.”

Floral Bucket Hats

Bucket hats made a comeback in late 2020/early 2021, with fashion queens like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid all donning them proudly on casual days out on the town. With spring 2022 on the horizon, bucket hats continue to make their way into street style — except this time, they’re floral. Survey says? “For me, that’s going to be a no,” says Jones. “I'm not really a hat girl. [...] If I'm a hat girl, it's not a bucket.”

Bodycon Catsuits

Bodycon catsuits are a major yes for the stylish star. “Oh, love. Love, love, love, love, love,” Jones exclaims. “This is something for me that I always would grab,” calling it a “simple, easy slay,” because it’s already an entire outfit. “Putting a bunch of pieces together is like, ‘Oh, dang it. I don't have the time for this,’” she says. “But a good catsuit? Yes, I'm there for it.”

Preppy Style

If you were a fan of the OG Fresh Prince, then you know that Carlton Banks took preppy style and ran with it. He practically lived in argyle sweaters and polo shirts. Now that sweater vests and the like have made their return in 2022, does it get the seal of approval from Carlton’s new on-screen sister? “Argyle sweater, cute. It’s cute as a dress, for me. I would like it with a high boot,” Jones says, adding, “It's giving, like, cute schoolgirl chic. You love.”

Bel-Air streams new episodes every Thursday on Peacock. Stay tuned for Coco Jones’ first single in March 2022.