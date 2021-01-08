The cold has descended, and there's simply no escaping it for the next few months — not that you'll want to. Personally, I'm a huge winter person. I live for the layering, the accessories, and the chance to start cycling through my collection of amazing sweaters. Whether you agree with me or not, there's one cold-weather trend making the rounds that even celebrities can't help but eat up. Fluffy and fuzzy bucket hats, a slightly controversial, quirky '90s staple, are taking over once more. And given how cool some of the options out there are, it just may be time to replace your tried-and-true winter beanie.

Luckily, you don't just have to believe my word that this is the trend to try. Cozy bucket hats have long been a favorite of Bella Hadid's throughout 2020, but they're gaining even more traction now. Kendall Jenner recently rocked a fluffy black bucket hat in November 2020 when stepping out in New York City. Even Rihanna gave the look her seal of approval, wearing a pistachio green, faux-fur bucket hat to the Footwear News Awards on Dec. 8, 2020. All this to say, it's time to invest in a fuzzy bucket hat before winter passes you by.

What might just be the best part of this trend is that it doesn't cost a fortune to cop. There's a whole world of fluffy bucket hats for less than $30 out there. To start your search for the perfect one, check out the beyond-chic options below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dana Scott's Cozy Bucket Hat ($28, Dana Scott) pairs well with any bold puffer you own, but will add a small pop of color to your neutrals, like your beloved camel coat. With its muted color and subtle texture, there's honestly no winter layering combo that this hat wouldn't make even cuter.

Simple and sharp, Forever 21's Bucket Hat ($18, Forever 21) looks less fluffy on the outside but is lined with faux fur on the inside, meaning your ears will be safe from the winds.

Where my sherpa lovers at? The one thing your sherpa coat absolutely needs is the light pink Urban Outfitter Bucket Hat ($24, Urban Outfitter). While it's been a longtime winter favorite fabric, sherpa has continued to see increasing popularity, especially through 2020 — unsurprising, given it's super warm and doesn't add much bulk to your outfit.

Just because you want to keep things neutral, doesn't mean you can't still have the most fun, especially with this Reclaimed Vintage Patchwork Bucket Hat ($26, ASOS). Checkerboard print is already trending for 2021, and if you're not yet ready to cover your whole body in the pattern, this hat is the perfect start.

Channel your inner Miley Cyrus with this over-the-top, red Faux Fur Bucket Hat ($9, Nasty Gal). The singer paired hers with a plaid suit and t-shirt for an ultra-graphic look.

Leopard print is here to stay for the foreseeable future. That said, Akira's Bucket Hat ($17, Akira) is a solid choice that you'll be able to wear year after year.

Spring Park's Wide Brim Bucket Cap ($12, Walmart) comes in seven different colors, all cute and all fuzzy to the max. The hardest part will be just buying one.

I am a huge fan of zebra print. It's wavy, fun, and very chic. Because it only features black and white, you can wear PrettyLittleThing's Zebra Bucket Hat ($15, PrettyLittleThing) hat with all your patterned sweaters, coats, jackets, tops — you name it.