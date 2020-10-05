A go-to pair of sneakers is a necessity in everyone's wardrobe, regardless of gender, age, style, season, or anything else — full send. Beyond being incredibly comfortable for all-day wear, there are also so many stylish trainers in the world that can take your outfit to the next level. Whether you're looking for a new pair of classic white shoes or ones bursting with colors, a trusty pair of platform sneakers under $100 is the way to go.

I'm a strictly platform-only person when it comes to my shoes, especially my sneakers. The added height not only makes me feel more confident when stomping down the street, but also, the extra sole support makes my feet feel like they're walking on clouds. Not to mention, if you love the chunky shoe trend, nothing is chunkier than a super thick platform. It's like giving your favorite dad shoe a modern, eccentric makeover, although you can still go all-out or as toned-down as you like.

Platform sneakers have a streetwear edge that makes them perfect for walking around your neighborhood or dancing all night at a club, sore-feet free. Scroll below to scope out some of the coolest platform sneakers under $100. Oh, and good luck to your wallet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fila's retro-style Oakmont Tr Sneakers ($75, Fila) look like they walked right out of a '90s cartoon. The bold colors and funky patterns have arcade-carpet vibes that will spice up all your simpler outfits. While they may not be the easiest shoes to match, their unique look and explosion of color will get you all the compliments.

Everyone loves a pair of Converse. Since the brand launched in 1908, its shoes have been a go-to for the cool, unaffected look. Now, you can get the timeless style with a modern twist. The Clean Leather Platform Chuck Taylors ($75, Converse) will never go out of style. Even better, the leather is very easy to clean, so you don't have to worry about them losing their stark white coloring.

If you want to be the tallest person in the room, Hot Topic's Checkered Platform Sneakers ($55, Hot Topic) will give you an extra 3 inches of height. The black-and-white checkered pattern also adds a graphic edge that still goes with almost everything.

Do the most with a pair of Anthony Wang Space Candy Sneakers ($70, Amazon). They have one of the highest chunky platforms I've come across, metallic material, and chains on chains, so you can live your maximalist fantasy.

If you prefer to keep your looks on the softer side, these Multi Panel Chunky Trainers ($27, Boohoo) are accented with pastel colors that are subtle enough to complement your lighter or neutral outfits. You can also get them in full white for those who like a monochrome look.

ASOS Design's Denmark Chunky Sneakers ($37, ASOS) are a simpler option. Unlike white sneakers, you don't have to worry about these getting dirty, and the thick tread will keep you safe from slipping in the rain all season long.

Why pick one animal print when you can wear them all? Steve Madden's Cliff Animal Sneakers ($100, Steve Madden) collages together a few animal prints to create a super unique shoe. They also have a 2.5-inch heel height, so you can embrace life on the wild side.

You can also rock your favorite Adidas look with this stylish change. The Nizza Platform Shoes ($65, Adidas) have the classic Adidas three stripes and branding with a chunky sole to give you a little boost.

For those days when you just want an extra touch of glam, ASOS' Neoprene Lace Up Sneakers ($45, ASOS) has hints of metallic gold throughout. They also have easy, slip-on tabs and a padded tongue and cuff for ultimate comfort.

Monochromatic doesn't have to mean all black or all white. Instead, you can celebrate one of the best colors out there: highlighter green. PrettyLittleThing's Green Reflective Chunky Sneakers ($22, PrettyLittleThing) are not only a gorgeous neon, but they also have reflective paneling to make them even more eye-catching. The black line accents only add dimension, which makes the slime green look even brighter and punchier.