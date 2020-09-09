I am happy to say the chunky sneaker look isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Your dad and grandfather both wore them, so it’s about time you get in on it, too. For the absolute freshest look, you’re going to want to snag a pair of easy-to-clean white sneakers. If you’re worried about being able to keep your sneakers at their sharpest, brightest white, don’t fear. Faux and real leather are both a swipe away from being as clean as the day you bought them.

Beyond that fact pretty much everyone you know has a pair, white sneakers are a must-have wardrobe staple. They not only go with everything — seriously, you can dress them up and down in a flash — but most are also super comfortable to wear. From a chill kick-back with friends to dinner at a trendy restaurant, your white sneakers will quickly become your favorite shoes. Not to mention, since you won’t have to worry about the below options irreparably getting dirty, you can even wear your new shoes in all different types of fall weather.

Fall brings about a whole new world of fashion possibilities, and you’ll want to start the season off right with a cool, new pair of shoes. To start your search off right, below is a list of white, easy-to-clean sneakers you’ll want to buy immediately.

Get the timeless Converse look now in durable, stylish leather with these Leather Platform Chuck Taylors ($75, Converse). You can rock this iconic silhouette and never fear them getting dirty beyond repair.

Nike's Cortez Sneaker ($70, Nike) will give all of your outfits a touch of funky retro vibes, as well as a pop of color. The shoe also boasts a foam midsole for optimal comfort throughout the day.

Totally monochromatic, these Reebok Freestyles ($75, Zappos) have a lot of small details — from the cushioned ankle support to the small top straps — giving them a little something extra than your average plain white sneaker.

All you have to do is wipe these Puma Casual Sneakers ($65, Macy's) gently with a cloth to keep them bright white. They also have a soft foam interior for maximum comfort all day, every day.

Fulfill your '80s dreams with Adidas' Continental '80s Shoes ($64, Adidas). They mix together the Adidas style you know and love with a classic, vintage sneaker look that strikes the perfect balance between old and new.

The leopard print lining of these Fila Disruptors ($75, Fila) turn your white sneakers into an eye-catching statement shoe. And since leopard print essentially acts as a neutral, these shoes will go with pretty much everything. Fila didn't have to go this hard, but I'm glad they did.

Get the total dad-shoe look with New Balance's 623 V3 Sneakers ($70, Famous Footwear). Your dad probably has a pair of these sitting in his closet right now.

You can take chunky to the next level with these Buffalo Corin Platform Sneakers ($135, ASOS). They'll give you an extra two inches of height, so you'll feel like you're walking on clouds.

With these Nessa-1 Clear Sneakers ($40, PLNDR) you can show off all your best socks (or your best mani). They added iridescent sheen along the tongue and heel give you an extra layer of glam you didn't even know you needed.

Keep things simple with Sam Edelman's Devin Sneaker ($55, DSW). These sneakers are about as straightforward and easy-to-wear as you can get it, meaning they'll stick with you for years to come.