Here’s How To Find Sales On Your Fave Birkenstocks This Black Friday

Not everyone is lucky enough to see a winter wonderland during the holidays. While bundling up in layers of puffy coats and knee-high snow boots matches the snowy aesthetic of the season, in some places that kind of attire would quite literally mean swimming in your own sweat. So snagging a new pair of open-toed footwear this late in the year might not be as off-the-wall as it seems. And even for the snow-country dwellers, this particular cult-status slide is known for its iconic pairing with long, wool socks and braving tracks in any type of weather. What kind of shoe could possibly be so versatile, stylish, and comfortable? If you’re not already acquainted, meet the Birkenstock. They’re not always easy to get your hands on, so you’re going to want to jump on any Birkenstock Black Friday 2021 deal you can find pretty fast.

Bringing home some new ‘stocks is an occasion in itself, and they’re not much for going on sale. Any chance to save some bucks on a pair is few and far between, so the opportunity must be seized. Most brands offer at least some type of Black Friday deal in their stores or online, but folks, Birkenstock is just that exclusive. They’re different, and in that sense, about as hipster as their shoes. This brand doesn’t follow the trends — unfortunately, that includes the common practice of offering amazing discounted prices the day after Thanksgiving (slow tear). So, that generally means authorized retailers are not allowed to sell the brand for below the Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP).

But that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from Black Friday in some way with your Birkenstock purchase. There are plenty of retailers with deals that will make it worth your while to wait until Black Friday to scoop your new pair. It just means you have to do some digging and work it the right way. Birkenstock may not be qualified in a retailer’s BOGO deal as the discounted shoe, but you may be able to buy the Birks and then get a different brand for less as your “get one” shoe. Or, order your Birkenstocks from a retailer who is offering free shipping for Black Friday. Catching the drift? Good. Oh, and heads up, if you see a pair of Birkenstocks for sale on Amazon, they’re fake, as the brand officially called it quits on selling through the online marketplace in 2020.

Lucky for you, some research of finding legit deals has been done for you. Below are some places you can score Birkenstocks on Black Friday for less. But, make sure to move quick, since there’s no telling when these deals might be scooped up and sold out.

