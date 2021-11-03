Save $350 On A 65-Inch TV With Target’s Early Black Friday Deals

Everyone knows Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a big TV to watch the game (or Friends marathon) on, but what’s the point in buying a new television set if it’s just gonna go on sale the next day? This year, Target’s saving you money and buying you time with Holiday Best Deals during the early Black Friday sales event. Here’s how to get your hands on Target’s Black Friday 2021 TV deals featuring more than 50% off regular prices.

In case you haven’t heard, Target is making it easier than ever to score the best Black Friday deals by offering unbeatable discounts online and in stores all November long. They kicked off on Oct. 31, and Target will be adding new Holiday Best deals every Sunday leading up to Black Friday on Nov. 26. While the Holiday Best deals are major, Target has other on-going promotions that’ll help you score the best deals, like Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee. There’s no need to worry if a product will go on sale after you buy it, because Target will refund you the difference from Oct. 10 through Dec. 24. If you happen to find a lower price elsewhere, Target will match the competitor’s price within 14 days of your purchase.

With so many deals to keep track of, it’s nice to have the ones you want all in one place. To meet your entertainment needs, check out these Black Friday TV deals at Target that include Holiday Best buys and regularly scheduled discounts.

Target’s Black Friday 2021 Deals:

53% Off Element 65-Inch Roku TV Element 65" 4K UHD Frameless Roku TV Target $650 $300 See on Target This deal launches online and in stores on Nov. 4.

33% Off Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku LED TV Element 55" 4K UHD Roku LED TV Target $450 $300 See on Target

21% Off Element 24-Inch 720p HD LED TV Element 24" 720p HD LED TV Target $140 $110 See on Target

Make Black Friday last all month long with these TV deals from Target. As you shop, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.