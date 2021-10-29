When it comes to your neck candy, there’s only one (right) choice that’s the absolute coziest. Infinity scarves have followed yoga pants back from their 2015 grave with a force. While you don’t want to look like you’re about to say “I lost the game,” there are plenty of ways to style your infinity scarf that are perfect for 2021.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.