Tweets About New Emojis Missing From iOS 11 Will Make You Extra Confused

Apple released its highly-anticipated new operating system, iOS 11, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. As with any Apple update, iOS 11 is packed with super cool features like ad blocking and augmented reality capabilities, but loyal iPhone users were let down when -- despite previous reports to the contrary -- there were no new emojis to be found post-update. The emoji keyboard was basically left untouched. Naturally, tweets about new emojis missing from iOS 11 have surfaced, because everyone is confused AF.

Elite Daily reached out to Apple, Emojipedia, and Unicode for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, Emojipedia sort of cleared the air in a rather blunt blog post from the same day iOS 11 was made available. Crystal clear and to the point, it reads,

iOS 11.0 was released to the public today, and it does not contain any emoji updates. Apple has promised new emojis by the end of 2017 which means the folowing [sic] additions will be provided in an iOS update at some stage in the next 103 days. But that day is not today.

While it seems like an unnecessary post (if the onslaught of Twitter posts about iOS 11's lack of new emojis is any indication), people were genuinely expecting to find a T-Rex, mermaid, dumpling, and, you know, all the new emojis that have been teased since they were announced for World Emoji Day back in July. However, Apple never actually confirmed the emojis would be available with iOS 11. Instead, they said they'd be here "later this year."

In a reply to someone confused on Twitter who thanked Emojipedia for the post that "might seem pointless," Emojipedia clarified the issue further. They tweeted,

Some reports have mistakenly said iOS 11 includes new emojis and there's a lot of interest. Glad it helped!

Some reports have mistakenly said iOS 11 includes new emojis and there's a lot of interest. Glad it helped! 🙌 https://t.co/4g0pTzJkos — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) September 20, 2017

Similarly, they retweeted London, UK journalist Sarah Green's tweet. "Got to wait a bit longer for my T-Rex," her tweet reads, followed by a green nauseated face emoji and a link to the soul-crushing blog post. (I feel you, Sarah.)

Got to wait a bit longer for my t-rex 🤢https://t.co/7cdKzDdUIp pic.twitter.com/vZinPUCAb3 — Sarah Green (@SarahAlexandraH) September 19, 2017

Though we knew certain emojis like much-needed redhead wouldn't be available until next year (June 2018, to be exact), we emoji fans were understandably excited and not exactly anticipating such a wait on the other 56 new releases. In all seriousness, how could you not get excited about inclusive depictions of a breastfeeding woman or a woman wearing a hijab... or men with beards? I was ready to start texting with them as soon as I freed up space on my iPhone for iOS 11, to be honest. Like the rest of Twitter, I was left asking myself, "Where art thou, new emojis?"

"...I don't see them."

I updated my iPhone to iOS 11 thinking I was going to have new emojis and I don’t see them. pic.twitter.com/QK0Azzubl7 — Rosa Arroyo (@_RosaArroyo) September 19, 2017

Like, this is why we update our phones.

3 hours freeing up space on my iPhone.



2 hours backing up iPhone.



1 hour installing #iOS11.



0 new emojis. 😑 — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) September 20, 2017

I had to free up 2.1 GB of space before my iPhone 6 even graced me with a download button. "It'll all be worth it for new emojis," I foolishly thought.

I know I didn’t waste 2 hours of my day downloading #iOS11 for there not to be any new emojis.... 😒 — Michael Trea Smith (@TreaSmith) September 21, 2017

All my apps, all my messages, all my Safari cache — gone. For what?

Deleted 3/4 of my apps for the new update only to not get new emojis 🙄 — Natalie Kay (@natalieee_kay) September 21, 2017

"I am distraught."

THERE ARE NO NEW EMOJIS IN iOS11! I am distraught 😪 — Marisa Mendez (@MarisaMendez) September 19, 2017

Me, usually:

i'm the type of bitch to only update my phone if there are new emojis involved — savannah (@savwoo) September 21, 2017

If only I had known...

Apple was definitely innovative with all the features launched in iOS 11, but the one I'd use most is — you can probably guess — NEW EMOJIS.

Apple: IOS11 is faster, Siri is more reliable, better 3D Touch you can translate languages !!



Me: ok cool but where are the new emojis — Claire🤠 (@clairemhutchy) September 21, 2017

*sobbing hysterically over missed emoji usage opportunities*

Taco Bell used this sad time to plug its #TacoEmojiEngine.

There are hundreds of other emojis out there. How about trying a new combo? #TacoEmojiEngine pic.twitter.com/cwJMjtz16K — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 21, 2017

I appreciate their efforts to help me live más in spite of my emoji keyboard's current, not updated state.

In conclusion:

iOS 11 update still doesn't include the new emojis so what's the point honestly — Mme. La Guillotine (@ashesinyourhair) September 21, 2017

Apple, Unicode, and Emojipedia have not responded to Elite Daily's request for comment by the time of publication. While we wait for more insights from them, we can take comfort in the fact that we will get new emojis "at some stage within the next 103 days," as Emojipedia so eloquently put it two days ago. Or, according to Apple, we will have to wait until "later this year."

