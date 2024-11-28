Holiday shopping for others is one of my greatest joys. I tend to ignore the price limits my family attempts to set every year and go a bit... overboard. But there’s just something so fun about trying to hunt down the perfect holiday gift for a loved one — one that really “gets” them.

When I set out on my present-finding mission, aside from considering everyone’s hobbies and interests, I also take into account their gifting mentality: Are they the type that buys things they want for themselves? Do they prefer pampering gifts or practical gifts? Another factor to weigh is how they are with tech. I love to give (and receive) a good tech gift, especially if it’s a product that’ll make their life easier. But if they struggle with learning new technology, it may not be worth it.

Below, find the gifts I’m giving my family members this year (lots are on sale for Cyber Week!) and get some inspo for your list — or yourself.

My Partner

This year, my husband has been sending me links to products he wants. Normally, I’d reject this so I could surprise him, but he tends to buy himself everything he wants. So in this case, I’m all about this method. This year, the theme is productivity and hydration — and I threw in an ornament from our favorite show I Think You Should Leave.

My Brother

My brother is the easiest person to shop before because he is so passionate about his favorite things: Italian culture, food, and Home Alone 2. So this year, I’m tapping into this trifecta with this Ooni Pizza Steel (he has the brand’s pizza oven, but this lets him make pizza or focaccia indoors), a tablet stand (perfect for watching Kevin McCallister get lost in New York from the comfort of his bed), and this Italy calendar that makes me want to hop on a plane yesterday.

My Sister-In-Law

It’s so fun having another girl in the family now because I can gift my tried-and-true products. I was gifted this Mane’s hot thermal round brush, and I’m obsessed. I normally can’t achieve a bouncy blowout on my own, but this has been such a game-changer and it’s so easy to use. My sister-in-law is a big-time Swiftie, so I always like to throw in a Taylor-themed gift in the mix — I thought this notepad was cute. Lastly, I think tangerine candles are so underrated, and this one is Sicily-themed — where she and my brother went for their honeymoon — so it’s even better.

My Almost 1-Year-Old

My husband and I have debated whether we’re supposed to get our baby, who’s currently 10 months old, a gift for Christmas. Obviously, I’m in the 110% camp. Even if she won’t remember her first holiday season, these are things I’d be buying her anyway. Plus, I think she’s going to enjoy ripping up wrapping paper.

For her, I went both practical — restocks — and fun new toys. I was gifted these cozy Old Navy PJs when my daughter was 6 months in size (6-9 months), and she’s been wearing them ever since. She’s getting a little too big for them, so it’s time for another size. I’m also renewing her Lovery Play Kits subscription, which she loved getting this year.

Because she loves grocery stores and farmers markets (like her mom), I figure getting her some play produce and a little shopping cart will keep her occupied when we’re hanging indoors.

My Mom

For my mom this year, the vibes are cozy cardio, with a luxe robe, super soft slippers (that may or may not be currently on my feet), and this five-star rated fleece to keep her warm during her outdoor walks.

My Dad

Like my brother, my dad has a lot of interests and hobbies. However, he really appreciates a practical gift. If I could get him a gift card to the gas station, I would. (Actually, I’ve tried but the one in town doesn’t do gift cards.) Earlier this year, he lost one of his earbuds while on a run and never found it, so I’m gifting him these Samsung earbuds, which are currently on sale for Black Friday. I have them and love them and can confirm they don’t fall out when you’re running.

My Mother-In-Law

My mother-in-law loves to cook, so I thought this cookbook and tablet stand would be the perfect addition to her kitchen. (In fact, I’m going to get one for myself instead of leaning my iPad on my Nespresso machine.) Another thing she loves? Her granddaughter, so I’m getting this digital picture frame and pre-loading it with pictures of the baby.