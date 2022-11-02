It’s no secret that self-care is important to practice, but it’s especially true during the hustle of the holidays. Between traveling back home to be with your parents and running around from holiday party to holiday party on the weekends, finding some time for yourself is more important than ever — and the right self-care product can be key to keeping zen. If you’re looking to give your besties and loved ones the gift of relaxation with some self-care products this year, here are some ideas that’ll help them start the new year off on the best foot.

Everyone’s idea of self-care can be different. For some people, the best way to unwind is with some skin care products, a nice candle, and cozy loungewear, while others like to de-stress by working out or journaling their thoughts for the day. Shopping for a loved one can be hard with so many options out there, but if you know how your BFF, SO, or relative likes to treat themselves, it’ll make choosing the perfect gift so much easier. The best part about these self-care gifts below is that they are all under $50, which saves you the financial stress of having to spend tons of money on the right present. In fact, you might find something you may want to add to cart for yourself too.

01 Catch Some Much Needed Z’s With A Satin Pillow Satin Standard Pillowcase - Kitsch Target $19 See on Target Just making sure you get enough sleep each night is an easy way to practice self-care. Not only will this satin pillowcase make your bed more cozy, but the material can also be beneficial for your hair and even your skin. This particular case has over 3,000 5-star reviews from Target shoppers who say it’s not only comfy, but also prevents their hair from getting too frizzy as they sleep. It’s a win-win.

02 Set A Relaxing Mood With An Oil Diffuser 300ml Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser Target $30 See on Target Create a soothing environment at home with an essential oil diffuser. With calming oils like lavender and chamomile in the air, you may get better sleep than ever before. In fact, a 2015 report showed that the scent of lavender can help to improve sleep quality overnight. Plus, this chic diffuser also doubles as cute decor that will make your space feel more Insta-worthy.

03 Get Into A Skincare Routine You Love Florence by mills Avas Mini Essentials Kit Target $32 See on Target A good skin care routine can really make a difference in your day-to-day. If you haven’t found the products you love yet, test out these fan-favorite skin care and makeup items from Florence by mills to see if they need to be a part of your routine/ The kit comes with the Built to Lash Mascara, Get Glossed Lip Gloss, Cheek Me Later Cream Blush, Clean Magic Face Wash, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, and the Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask. Since this is a travel-sized kit, it’s also perfect for your friend with wanderlust whose idea of self-care is going on a dream vacay.

04 Unwind With A Heated Neck And Shoulder Pad Heated Neck and Shoulder Wrap Target $15 See on Target A back and neck massage is a great way to relieve some tension in your body, but it’s hard to give yourself a proper massage at home. This heated neck and shoulder wrap is a great alternative for soothing sore muscles and daily aches and pains.

05 Cozy Up In A New Robe Women's Cozy Chenille Robe - Stars Above Target $38 See on Target Preparing for an at-home pamper party begins with getting into some cozy clothes, like a brand new robe. This particular robe is as comfy as the ones you get at the spa. It even has a pocket! Aside from that, the best part is you can use it almost every single day as you’re getting out of the shower. A super functional, spa-like robe with a pocket? Yes, please.

06 Upgrade Your Bath Routine With This Tub Caddy Bamboo Bathtub Caddy - Brightroom Target $35 See on Target Perhaps your self-care routine involves soaking in the bathtub after a long day. This caddy will instantly upgrade your setup and make it so easy to read a book, light a candle, and even bring a glass of wine into the bath with you. It’s expandable too, so it can fit a variety of tub sizes.

07 Treat Yourself To A Superfood Food Mask Golde Clean Greens Superfood Face Mask - 1oz Target $34 See on Target You can’t go wrong with a face mask. While it helps to know your friend or family member’s area of concern, if you’re unsure, this superfood face mask is great for all skin types. Many of the 100+ 5-star reviews mention that it helps with any breakouts and just a little goes a long way.

08 Give Yourself An At-Home Manicure With This Glittery Nail Topper Nails Inc. Glittering in Greenwich Multi-Coloured Star Topper Target $8 See on Target A trip to the salon for a manicure may be how you and your bestie treat yourselves after a long week, but that habit can get pricey after awhile. You can always put together an at-home spa kit for your friend that includes polishes, a nail file, and glitter. That way, they can give themselves gorgeous nails and save some money, too.

09 Relieve Tension With This Rose Quartz Roller Zoe Ayla Luxurious Rose Quartz Facial Roller Target $22 See on Target Facial rollers are known to help relieve tension in your face, depuff your skin, and improve blood flow, and the benefits are only increased if you place your roller in the fridge. According to one of the 5-star reviewers, this rose quartz roller “feels so good and calming on the face,” and it’s bound to become a regular part of your routine.

10 Give Yourself A Scalp Massage Each Morning EcoTools Shower Scalp Massager Target $7 See on Target One way to stimulate your scalp, which can help with hair growth and relaxation, is to use a massager. Not only does it get rid of product buildup and generate more blood flow, but it feels amazing while you’re taking a warm shower in the morning. With benefits like that, you might as well get a scalp massager for yourself and all your friends.

11 Make Your Skin Care Routine Cuter With This Spa-Like Headband BT21 BABY Plush Spa Teddy Headyband The Crème Shop $10 See on The Crème Shop A spa-like headband can help keep your hair out of the way as you’re doing your skin care routine. There are plenty of cozy headbands you could get for all your friends this holiday season, but this one from Crème Shop is fuzzy and features characters from BTS’ BT21 line. Even if you’re not ARMY, you can agree these characters are adorable and will look great in a selfie with your fave face mask. If that’s not your style, Crème Shop has plenty of other spa headbands to choose from, like Hello Kitty ($14), an alien ($9), or even one that will make you look like a bunny ($9).

12 Moisturize With A New Body Butter Retba Body Butter Kilali Cosmetics $35 See on Kilali Cosmetics This body butter will keep your skin moisturized and it smells amazing, too. In fact, the fragrance is both fruity and floral. It also has shea butter as one of the main ingredients, which has many benefits for your skin, whether you suffer from acne or dandruff. Plus, let’s not forget, it also comes in a jar that’s perfect for a stocking stuffer.

13 Get Rid Of Dead Skin Cells With A Moisturizing Sugar Scrub ‘No Scrubs’ EX-Foliator Sugar Scrub Ornami $25 See on Ornami A sugar or salt scrub is a great way to get rid of any dead skin cells and make you feel brand new. A sugar scrub, like this one from Ornami, can also help to unclog pores and make it easier for your skin to absorb any moisturizer you put on. That means it’s a great first step after jumping in the bath or shower.

14 DIY Postcards For Your Loved Ones Expert Watercolour Postcards Arteza $18 See on Arteza Another form of self-care is reaching out to friends and family. These postcards from Arteza allow you to draw or paint your own artwork on the front and write a message to send a loved one on the back. It’s like a two-in-one self-care project.

15 Light A Soothing Scented Candle No One Mentally Breaks Me Candle Spoken Flames $34 See on Spoken Flames Who doesn’t love a good candle? They’re great home decor, and set a relaxing mood, whether you’re just sitting on the couch reading a book or soaking in the bath. Each Spoke Flames candle also comes with an augmented reality (AR) spoken word poem to set the mood even further, and this one is meant to inspire and reinvigorate your mind.

16 Start A Wellness Journey By Journaling Joy Wellness Journal Papier $35 See on Papier Journaling can be a great form of self-care, but sometimes, you need a little direction when you’re writing. This wellness journal from Papier comes with prompts for what to jot down, like your goals, habits, and even the things you’re grateful for.

17 Set Good Intentions With A Healing Bath Soak Blossom For Yourself Velvet Rainbow $9 See on Velvet Rainbow Sometimes, you have to set intentions and manifestations for your self-care journey. This bath soak from Velvet Rainbow is for anyone who’s on a personal growth path. It has ingredients like a sweet orange essential oil, Epsom salts, and lily flower petals for a relaxing bath.

18 Drink More Water With A Cute Water Bottle Series A Sport Canteen Corkcicle $43 See on Corkcicle Many people have “drink more water” on their daily to-do list, so you might want to get your loved ones their own water bottle. It could even become their ESWB — aka emotional support water bottle. To help them decorate, get them these waterproof stickers ($9) from Etsy or find something more specific like a Taylor Swift and WandaVision sticker ($4) for MCU Swifties.

19 Work Out With A Foam Roller The Hourglass Roller Bala $49 See on Bala For the person on your list who likes to work out, get them a foam roller. They can use it for their yoga routine or to help ease sore muscles. As the description says, “Your body will thank you.”

20 Soak With Fizzy Bath Bombs Bath Bombs Etsy $28 See on Etsy Bath bombs instantly make your soak more fun and Insta-worthy. Not to mention, they can also make it smell amazing as you relax. This set of nine bath bombs is the perfect gift to get anyone looking for more self-care. Choose from a selection of 38 scents like Flirtatious (jasmine and sandalwood), Fruit Loop, and Rosie Posie (gardenia and fresh roses).

21 Upgrade Your Skin Care Routine Fullmoon Serum 10 mL Graydon $39 See on Graydon Raise your hand if you have a basic skin care routine that could use an upgrade. Facial serums are a luxurious way to give your skin some extra TLC. Their benefits include reducing the appearance of wrinkles, soothing irritated skin, and quickly absorbing necessary vitamins. This Fullmoon Serum was made to give your face a youthful-looking glow and protect your skin from harmful pollutants. Plus, it’s been voted the best by the Global Makeup Awards, and don’t you deserve the best?

22 Carry Around Some Lip Butter Argan + Tucuma Lip Butter Om Organics $12 See on Om Organics The social butterfly on your list, who’s always going from one event to the next, will appreciate this purse essential as they probably already have a few holiday invites in their inbox. According to one of the 5-star reviewers, this lip butter from Om is “so moisturizing” and also “smells delicious!”

23 Slip On Some Cozy Slippers For The Holidays Levi's Womens Talya Microsuede Scuff House Shoe Slippers Target $36 $23 See on Target As the temp outside starts to cool down, you may want to wrap yourself up in a blanket on the couch. When you have to get up from the couch to go to the kitchen or bathroom, slip on these cozy slippers to keep your feet nice and warm. With a faux fur lining, it’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud.