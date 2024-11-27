‘Tis the season for using girl math to justify spending way too much money on Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is a dangerous time to love the instant gratification of clicking “add to cart” — especially now that Black Friday is no longer an in-person-only phenomenon. Fortunately for me (and less so for my bank account), scoring these deals is no longer reliant on waking up at 5 a.m., driving to a department store, and waiting in line for hours. I’m opting for a lazy girl’s Black Friday in 2024: saving my most-wanted links ahead of time and clicking ‘em open to access sales galore, all from the comfort of my couch (OK, fine — my bed).

This Cyber Weekend, some of my go-to brands — including DedCool, Reformation, and St. Tropez — are majorly discounted. Plus, some of these sales are already active, so I can avoid the dreaded “This item is sold out — join the waitlist” error messages.

As a splurge-averse person, who typically window shops until a good sale or promo code finds its way to my inbox, this means it’s finally buying all those staples I’ve had my eye on. Looking for some Black Friday shopping inspo? Here are the eight deals I already have bookmarked.

30% Off A Glowy Serum That’s A Must-Have In The Winter

When it gets colder out, my skin suffers and my complexion winds up looking dull. To add some glow back into my skincare routine, I’m shopping the Vita-C Glycolic Serum during Murad’s 30% off sitewide sale from Nov. 20 to Dec. 8. The ingredient combination of vitamin C and glycolic acid exfoliates the skin and leaves it looking radiant.

$27 Off A Soft, Warm Perfume To Douse Myself In

My New Year’s resolution last year was to find a go-to scent, and DedCool’s Xtra Milk Fragrance was the easy winner. With notes of bergamot, white musk, and amber, this eau de parfum is subtle enough to wear every day, and definitely leaves an impression. Nearly one year after setting that resolution, I am completely loyal to Xtra Milk, and I get way too many compliments on this perfume to ever try anything else.

Whether you grab a bottle of perfume, linen spray, or laundry detergent, DedCool’s Black Friday sale has all the essentials for smelling your best. The 30% deal off is sitewide, and the discount is applied automatically at checkout.

30% Off A Body Wash That Makes You Feel (& Smell) Squeaky Clean

I’ve been on the lookout for Kiehl’s to go on sale since quitting Equinox. (The gym is known for having Kiehl’s products in their locker rooms, a luxury I miss daily.) The grapefruit-scented body cleanser smells so fresh and clean, perfect for a luxurious lather. For Black Friday, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide with some exclusions. Fortunately, the body wash is on sale, bringing the price down from $60 to $42. No code is required, just add it to your cart and the discount will show up automatically.

30% Off A Pair Of Earrings Alix Earle Can Vouch For

It girls like Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Alix Earle have been loving Heaven Mayhem. Black Friday is the perfect time to get in on the vintage-inspired earring trend. Starting Nov. 28, the brand is offering a sitewide 30% off sale.

$42 Off An Oversized Cashmere Sweater For Added Coziness

Starting Nov. 26, all of Reformation will be 25% off, whether you’re shopping online or in-store. Ref’s limited-edition inventory is also being discounted — a rarity for the brand. I’ve been eyeing this recycled cashmere sweater for months, and 25% off is a good enough reason for me to finally pull the trigger.

$10 Off A Pair Of Platform White Sneakers For The (Eventual) Warmer Days Ahead

White sneakers might not be my go-to shoe during the winter months, but I wear them consistently throughout spring and summer. The only problem? How quickly they turn from white to a dirty, brownish gray. That said, I don’t want to spend a lot on these shoes.

SHEIN’s Black Friday deals include a pair of white platform sneakers that you won’t be too worried about guffing them up. Usually $26, with discounts, these shoes will only set you back $16.

40% Off A Restock On My Go-To Fake Tanning Essentials

Nothing gives me a bigger confidence boost than a fresh faux tan, so I’ll definitely be stocking up on St. Tropez this sale season. All Cyber Weekend long, you can shop St. Tropez products for 40% off at Sephora. Whether you prefer the brand’s mousse or face mist, there are plenty of options for a natural-looking glow, even as I brave the throes of winter.

$70 Off A Pair Of Headphones For All My TTPD Listening

I currently have Beats Studio Buds and love them for their long battery life, comfortable fit, and noise cancellation. Unfortunately, an accidental water bottle spill means the headphones aren’t as great as they used to be. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to replace my go-to earbuds since they’re now 47% off on Amazon.