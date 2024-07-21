Ever since my boyfriend and I moved in together in September 2023, we’ve approached our joint finances with a girl math mindset. When we were long-distance, we didn’t treat our shared purchases this way. But now that we’ve combined our lifestyles, we find ways to justify poor, unplanned purchases and spending habits. We always pay our bills on time and our rent is never late, but over the last few months, we’ve obtained some ~questionable~ fiscal habits that give less professional money-handler vibes and more green guru energy.
For example, we pay for our date nights with cash (yay, no credit card debt!), so, by girl math definition, the $50 steaks we splurged on were essentially free. Then there’s our debatable online shopping routine: We’ll spend an extra $20 on another item to get free shipping, because that’s more financially responsible than paying the $8 shipping fee and getting no extra item. At least that’s how we used to think.
Recently, after wincing in pain at our monthly credit card statement, we decided to attempt to leave our girl math agenda behind and start with a fresh financial understanding. This meant setting a budget and sticking to it (no matter how enticing a Target sale may be). As two chronically online individuals, my partner and I turned to budgeting apps to do the hard work for us.
Over the course of five weeks, I tested out five different popular budgeting apps — Honeydue, Goodbudget, Tandem, Buddy, and Monarch — to figure out which ones are actually the best for upgrading my and my partner’s finances. While conducting my experiment, I considered every aspect of the app: how user-friendly they were, the level of personalization, whether they paired well with my partner’s app, how credible the privacy components were, and more.
If you were also appalled by your latest credit card statement, you and your partner need to save for a big investment (say a new car or a dog), or you want to create an emergency fund, keep scrolling for my reviews and ratings of each app to decide if budgeting apps align with your joint money goals.
Final Thoughts
After more than a month of experimenting with budgeting apps for couples, here are my rankings, from best to worst:
Honeydue
Monarch
Buddy
Tandem
Goodbudget
After much trial and error, Honeydue and Monarch turned out to be my Holy Grails, with Honeydue’s $0 fee taking home the trophy in the end. Both apps acknowledged that no budget is the same and offered a plethora of personalization additions that made the practice an actually enjoyable experience. They also made the app easily accessible, no matter your income range, relationship preferences, or living situation. A round of applause for them, please.
Even though my cutesy experiment is officially complete, my journey with Honeydue is far from over. Every Sunday night for the last few weeks, my boyfriend and I have sat at our dinner table and chatted through our Honeydue updates — an impactful addition to our weekly reset routine. Who knew talking about our finances could be so romantic?
With its dopamine-inducing layout and how it cut down our subscription spending, Buddy was a close third place in the final lineup. But as fun as customizing the features was, the minimal glitches affected our productivity too much for it to rank any higher. Tandem and Goodbudget certainly had their advantages, like their strong security and straightforward app structures. However, their features didn’t further our economic growth in the long run.
If you’re a couple with joint credit cards and bank accounts, consider Monarch, but if you prefer to keep things private, another app like Honeydue is better suited for your needs.
I can’t say for sure how long our Sunday night financial sessions will last, but as of right now, we both feel more confident about the state of our spending, both as individuals and as a couple. We’re a few steps closer to our dream financial status, and thanks to the apps, we’re no longer stressing about our Uber Eats bills as much. That’s growth.