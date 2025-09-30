Unless you’ve been living under a rock, far away from the world of pop culture and social media, you probably know that Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl comes out Oct. 3. At this point, Swifties are more than ready for it — dissecting the track list (does “Wood” mean what it sounds like?) or mapping out their first-listen ritual, whether that involves celebrating with a glitzy party or sitting alone on their bedroom floor.

Seasoned fans know there’s something sacred about hearing a new Swift album for the first time: arriving at the very first bridge, hunting for Easter eggs, and sporting the latest era’s color theme. But there’s another group of people catching onto The Life of a Showgirl hype: boyfriends of Swifties. Viral clips of men giggling while singing along to Swift’s discography with their partners have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok, and videos of date nights spent watching her New Heights podcast episode have gotten just as much attention. These guys have adopted Travis Kelce’s “human exclamation point” spirit, as they eagerly await the Showgirl era.

They’re in so deep, they’ve become Swifties in their own right — and you better believe they’ve got serious plans for streaming the new album this week.

The Boyfriend Who Thinks Every Swift Song Is An “Oscar-Winning Movie”

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Josh, 25, a content creator and podcast host in New York City, says he became a Swiftie the second he heard the opening piano note of “The 1” from Folklore — and he’s been hooked ever since. Over the past year, his girlfriend has only drawn him further into the fandom, introducing him to tracks like “The Black Dog” and suggesting Miss Americana for a movie night.

Now, he’s even sharing his stan status online. In August, one of his TikToks — prepping guys for the moment they enter the TSCU (Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe) — went viral, along with other Taylor analyses.

“I just think she’s an absolute masterclass at what she does,” Josh says — Taylor Swift, that is, though he also gives plenty of credit to his Swiftie girlfriend for bringing so much joy into his life. Ahead of the new album release, they’ve only bonded more. “We talk about what we think it’s going to sound like, and it’s fun to get hyped together — it’s like a cultural moment we’re sharing.”

Still, there’s one tradition he’s keeping just for himself: the first listen. He plans to take it in early Friday morning, headphones on, walking the streets of New York City — the same way he’s experienced all of her past albums. While his girlfriend has plans with her friends for the release party, he says he can’t wait to debrief with her once the night’s over. “It’s going to be the best,” he says.

The Boyfriend Celebrating His 30th With The Life Of A Showgirl

Kevin, 29, a chess teacher in Queens, New York, has always enjoyed Swift’s music, but dating his girlfriend, Sarah, has taken his appreciation to another level. Between her constant lyric dissections and a trip to Amsterdam for the Eras Tour, he’s found himself “pulled deeper” into the fandom. “Every time Taylor drops an album, I’m like, ‘Whoa, she’s really good,’” he says.

Kevin and Sarah’s very first date lined up with the release of Midnights, and on their walk back to the subway, she handed him an AirPod so they could listen to “Midnight Rain” together. She was impressed by his reaction. “The second he said the lyrics and voice changes were cool, I knew it was a green flag,” Sarah says. Now, they spend evenings debating everything from which album reigns supreme (Evermore or Folklore) to whether “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” really is her magnum opus — Kevin insists it is. His personal favorite song, though, is “Delicate.”

This time around, Swift’s album drop feels extra special because it lands on his 30th birthday. In honor of the release, the couple are planning to stay up until midnight, have some cake, and then head to a listening party with some friends. He calls it the “best birthday gift” he could ask for.

The Boyfriend Who Went To Eras & Ended Up A Swiftie

Dawson, 23, a teacher from Bristol, Tennessee, routinely gets texts from his girlfriend Kelcey about the countdown to a new Swift album, and this one he’s particularly excited about. “It’s always been her thing, but now it’s kinda our thing,” he says.

After going to the Eras Tour in Nashville together, Dawson still wears the friendship bracelet his girlfriend made for the show. “I’m a second-grade teacher, and the kids love it,” he says. He’s even started streaming her music during his commute. Now, the two of them are hosting a Life of a Showgirl listening party at their apartment, equipped with glittery drinks and Taylor-themed snacks, like an orange-topped cake that reads “That’s show business for you.” Everyone, of course, is required to wear their interpretation of what a showgirl looks like.

Kelcey is very happy to have converted him into a fan. “I’ve taught him well,” she says. “He was even like, ‘Should we make sourdough starter?’”

Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Boyfriend Who Unapologetically Loves Pop Music

Kevin, 25, a project engineer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is pumped for the album, and says that everyone should be, too: “It’s going to be legendary.” He predicts The Life of a Showgirl might echo the sound of 1989, thanks to its production with Shellback and Max Martin. (Something only a seasoned Swiftie would know.)

While Kevin had been a fan of Swift’s bigger hits, his girlfriend Liz really got into Midnights, which she suspects launched his journey into her entire body of work. “I think he’s a bigger Swiftie than me now,” Liz says. “On second thought — it’s not a suspicion; it’s a fact.”

Since the 2022 album soundtracked their very first dates, it holds a special place for them. But Kevin has been delving into Swift’s old interviews, picking up on the lore behind songs (“Did you know she had a song about the Kennedy family?”) and cataloging her work via his Spotify playlists. “I’m excited to add her new stuff to them,” he says.

They’ll be traveling over the weekend when it comes out, but it will be the backdrop to their road trip, just like her music has been the soundtrack to their relationship.

Like these guys, many boyfriends end up becoming fans because it’s almost contagious. Or, as Kevin puts it: “Her music is just so good, man.”