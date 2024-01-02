Are you ready for a little more spice in your life? Because the cosmic energy this year will encourage you to start your own personal sexual revolution. As Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, returns to freedom-loving Aquarius in January, more people will be yearning to break free of sexually repressive social norms and mores. Meanwhile, when expansive Jupiter moves to intellectual Gemini in the spring, you may be inspired to take a more curious and open-minded approach to intimacy and desire. Your 2024 sex horoscope holds the answers.

Picking up from last year, the Nodes of Fate remain in passionate and self-determined Aries and pleasure- and partnership-oriented Libra until January 2025. With the help of the nodes, many will be motivated to take ownership of their own sexual fulfillments, whether that means engaging in shame-free pleasure or finding happiness in singlehood, mindfully partnering with people who share your values.

On a much broader level, there may be a rise in fluid relationships and the sex-tech industry, as well as a greater push for inclusive, accessible sex and reproductive justice, which could influence people to view pleasure and sexual wellness through a wider lens. When passionate Mars goes retrograde in lusty Leo at the end of the year, it can present another opportunity to rediscover what really turns you on.

Below, you’ll find all the spicy details your zodiac sign can expect this year in the bedroom.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Partnership and your approach to it is where you can expect big changes this year, thanks to two galvanizing eclipses in Libra hitting your partnership zone on March 25 and Oct. 2. If you’re in a committed relationship and the sex has become too predictable, or if you’re a single Aries looking to improve your sex life, engaging in open communication, playfulness, and curiosity can help. Cultivating a greater investment in mutual pleasure will also be beneficial.

The mind-body connection will also be important as you work toward better sex. Practicing exercises like tantric meditation or mindful masturbation may be able to help you create a stronger relationship with your body and be more present in the moment.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

You may be largely focused on your goals and career, so much that you have little time or interest in sex and dating. While ambition isn’t a bad thing, you may need to be a bit more proactive in making sure that you don’t totally let your love life fall totally by the wayside.

With your values and self-worth being emphasized this year, you’ll be pushed not to settle in sex and romance just for the sake of security or familiarity. You may be turned on most by someone who won’t impede your freedom or your personal growth. Use the exciting Jupiter-Uranus meetup on April 20 to make a bucket list of things you want to try and use it as your compass to find the right partner.

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

This year finds you on the journey to self-discovery and searching for more meaningful experiences when Jupiter arrives in Gemini on May 25. You may be less willing to engage in random hookups, situationships, or serial monogamy in lieu of protecting your peace of mind and well-being.

Some Geminis may decide to take a healthy pause from sex and dating to focus on personal development and nurturing friendships, while others may invest more time into exploring the benefits of self-pleasure. If you’re in a long-term relationship, you can deepen the intimacy between you and your partner by pursuing your own interests and taking responsibility for your own happiness.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

The relationship between your emotions and your sexual pleasure may inspire you to take a deep dive into your psyche this year. Perhaps the thought of engaging in sex or intimacy gives you a great deal of anxiety. Maybe you want to feel more empowered to explore your desires.

This could be an ideal time to work with a therapist or an intimacy coach to process and release negative feelings like shame, insecurity, or guilt. You may also learn how to establish healthier boundaries in sexual relationships or break old patterns that undermine trust and vulnerability in such connections. As enticing Venus visits passionate Scorpio from Sept. 22 to Oct. 17, you may be rewarded for your hard work.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As 2024 aims to bring out your adventurous side, travel and education may play a big role in your quest for romance and pleasure. Letting go of outworn beliefs or preconceived notions that you may have about sex and sexuality while being open to new people or trying new things in the bedroom will offer you the greatest satisfaction.

Armed with enthusiasm and wonder, you could be doing anything from going on an intimacy retreat with your partner to attending sex workshops to finding like-minded folks with whom you can share your kinks and fantasies in a safe space. An electric solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 could set your heart (and your libido) ablaze.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You’ll find it difficult to be with anyone who isn’t willing to reciprocate your energy. Finding this type of lover might require some emotional vulnerability on your part, something you’re not always comfortable with. However, advocating for your needs, or refusing to use helpfulness to hide your heart or your insecurities, is a start.

As health and wellness are also spotlighted for you in 2024, you’re encouraged to reconnect with your body in ways that can help you get out of your head and back into your erogenous zones. Work with Venus in Virgo from Aug. 4 to 29 to indulge in some self-love.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

You’re becoming a more confident and authentic version of yourself, and as such, you may experience a radical change in who you’re attracted to and what turns you on. The faint of heart need not apply, as you’ll be craving a lover who will either appreciate your fearlessness or push you to new heights in your sexual journey when sexy Pluto begins its lengthy stay in experimental Aquarius on Jan. 20 in your zone of play and romance.

If you’ve been seeing someone casually, you may want to take the connection deeper or seek out a partner who wants the same. Libras in committed relationships may be less willing to go through the motions, taking a more assertive approach instead.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

Your sex life may not be as juicy or exciting as it normally is, or perhaps as you might want it to be. A major reason for this could be that you’ve become a lot choosier, or maybe apprehensive, about whom you want to share your erotic self with.

You may be craving a sexual connection that’s mature, consistent, and totally transparent — someone who gives you the space to be your full self. Establishing this kind of bond might require you to be more confident and transparent about who you are despite the fear or risk of rejection. The lunar eclipse in soul-baring Pisces on Sept. 17 in your romantic zone will give you lots of practice.

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

A game-changing solar eclipse in passionate Aries ignites your sex life on April 8. This year promises you a lot of fun, passion, and romance, so long as you’re open to new ways of mating and relating. Although Sagittarians are known for being fun-loving and spontaneous, an excessive focus on outcomes and expectations can prevent a lot of Sags from fully living the moment, killing the sultry vibes.

Try to invite more fun, ease, and exploration into how you get your orgasms. Be mindful of putting too much pressure or too many expectations on yourself or others. At the same time, take care you’re not rushing into the sack with someone out of boredom or FOMO.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

There’s no official rulebook when it comes to sex and dating. By entertaining whimsy and your wildest desires, you can unlock a world of potential, especially with adventurous Jupiter and rebellious Uranus teaming up in lusty Taurus in your zone of love and creativity until May 25. You might discover that you’re open to folks very different from your usual type or a more nontraditional connection. Whatever comes up for you now, know that your definition of pleasure won’t be the same by the end of the year.

Although there may be a part of you looking to keep things light and carefree, there will also be a part of you that craves depth and emotional connection. Can you strike a healthy balance between your head and your heart?

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

You might not always like it, but change can be a good thing. If you’ve been hesitant to put yourself out there and meet new people because you’re convinced that it will be a waste of time, the cosmic vibe for the year will push you to overcome your fears or negative expectations.

There will be a bounty of mates to choose from with generous Jupiter in Gemini making a yearlong trek through your romantic zone beginning on May 25, but you’ll need to adopt a more positive mindset to appreciate the abundance. Improving your self-esteem may be part of this work too. If you’re in a long-term relationship, communication may be an area that needs attention. Playing an intimacy card game with your partner could help to get the conversation started.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

With an emphasis on the self for you this year, many Pisces may be opting to stay happily single or feeling ready to move on from a restrictive or one-sided relationship. As you experience your personal revolution, you may need time to sit with yourself and rediscover who and what you want.

If you do decide to get back out there, expect to get more practice in recognizing what your boundaries are so you can exercise them with confidence with a partner. Meanwhile, keeping your standards high will also ensure that you’ll avoid dealing with anyone who has little respect for you or your time. Look to the new moon in loving Cancer on July 5 to aid you in manifesting a yummy sexual connection.