Welcome to the jam, Zendaya! The actor has a brand-new gig, and she's been preparing for it for quite a while. Look no further than Zendaya's Instagram about voicing Space Jam: A New Legacy's Lola Bunny, which is a seriously adorable throwback.

On Saturday, March 3, Entertainment Weekly reported that the Euphoria star would voice iconic Looney Tunes character Lola Bunny in the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, which debuted its first trailer that same day. Soon afterward, Zendaya took to Insta to confirm the slam-dunk casting. She shared a super cute childhood pic of herself playing basketball with the caption "Cinematic parallels." Since the Space Jam movies are all about basketball, it's fitting the actor has some hoop skills of her own.

This news further confirms 2021 will be a big year for Zendaya. Although fans were devastated when the Oscars ignored her striking performance in Malcolm & Marie, she's set to reprise her Emmy-winning role as Rue once again in Euphoria Season 2. She'll also appear alongside Timothée Chalamet in the sci-fi movie Dune, and she'll return as the sarcastic MJ in the superhero adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home. With all these huge movies lined up, her role in Space Jam: A New Legacy is the icing on the cake.

Zendaya's casting will no doubt help the sequel reinvent Lola Bunny in a brand-new way. The character was introduced as Bugs Bunny's girlfriend in the first movie, but in making the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly he wanted to reimagine a more "fully realized," less sexualized version of the character.

"Lola was not politically correct. [Space Jam] is a kids' movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary," he said, adding, "We reworked a lot of things, not only her look... But gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Warner Bros.

Fans will have to wait and see how Zendaya puts her own spin on Lola Bunny, but if this news is any indication, she's going to have an iconic year.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.