Euphoria premiered on HBO in summer 2019 and almost instantly became a smash hit. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season, but that wait just keeps getting extended longer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic putting Season 2 production on hold. It might be a while before Euphoria Season 2 drops, but here's everything you need to know about it in the meantime.

Even though Euphoria Season 2 is still in the works, fans are getting some Euphoria bridge episodes to tide them over. On Dec. 4, the Euphoria special episode "Trouble Don't Last Always" was released on HBO Max, and aired on HBO on Dec. 6. The special episode focused on Rue (Zendaya) in the time after the Season 1 finale. The second of the two special episodes, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob," will tell Jules' (Hunter Schafer) side of the story since audiences last saw her leave Rue on the train platform in the Season 1 finale. The Jules-focused special episode will air on Jan. 24 on HBO, but it might get a surprise early release on HBO Max, just like the first special episode did. Season 2 of Euphoria will arrive some time after the special episodes, and here are all the facts about it.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

HBO

Originally, Euphoria Season 2 was scheduled to come out in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put all series production on hold. They were able to produce the two special episodes thanks to the pared-down cast and crew for each of them, but production for all of Euphoria Season 2 is now slated for early 2021. That means fans can probably expect to see the second season some time in late 2021 or early 2022.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

Fans can expect to see most of the Season 1 cast return for Season 2. Rue's fate was left a bit up in the air in the Season 1 finale. But the first special episode gave fans the chance to check in with her and see that she's alive, albeit maybe not doing so well. In 2019, series creator Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter:

I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one. It's not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side, and because I think that there's a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her. The possibilities are endless in many ways.

In addition to Zendaya as Rue and Schafer as Jules, the Euphoria cast includes Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid.

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

There is no Season 2 trailer yet, but HBO did release a trailer for the first special episode ahead of its release on Dec. 4. Schafer also shared a poster for the second special episode on Dec. 7.

Euphoria Season 1 and the first Euphoria special episode are available now on HBO Max.