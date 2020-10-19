I know you're probably just wrapping your mind around the fact that Zac Efron's got a new Vanessa in his life — but it looks like this relationship is already ramping up. Recently, Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares reportedly celebrated his birthday together— which IMO, is kind of a big step. Not only that, but apparently Valladares had a hand in planning his party. If that's not a total girlfriend move, I don't know what is. (Elite Daily reached out to Valladares and a rep for Efron for comment on the reported party but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI, Efron is currently in Australia, which is where he met Valladares earlier this summer. His birthday festivities reportedly took place in Byron Bay, and photos shared by The Daily Mail revealed that they were joined by a bunch of famous friends — including Chris and Liam Hemsworth's dad Craig, The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh, professional tennis player Pat Rafter, and radio host Kyle Sandilands.

According to The Metro, Sandilands revealed on his show that Valladares was the one who invited him, and apparently, she pulled out all the stops for this big bash — which was a surprise for Efron.

"You couldn’t get a lovelier, sweeter girl," Sandilands said. "She knew everything, and she put everything together. She’s a sweetheart."

Sandilands added that Efron and Valladares "do everything" together.

"Zac and Vanessa are very happy," a source recently told People. "Their relationship is very serious."

People's source also claimed that Valladares currently lives with Efron in Byron Bay. So, at this point, it definitely seems like this is more than just a fun summer fling.

Reports have suggested that Efron and Valladares met back in June, while she was waiting tables at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. On July 1, The Daily Mail published photos of Efron cozying up with a certain mystery brunette — who was later identified as Valladares. The Daily Mail reported that Valladares, who is an aspiring model, quit her job at the cafe and moved in with Efron.

Things escalated between the couple pretty fast. In early September, the couple was spotted getting off a plane in Ballina after reportedly going on a skip trip in Thredbo. Days later, they were photographed enjoying a leisurely brunch at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head and then again holding hands in Byron Bay.

Valladares and Efron haven't commented on their relationship, and of course, it's unclear what the future holds for them. Still, they certainly seem to have a few things in common — like their love of the outdoors. Valladares' Instagram account is peppered with pics of herself swimming in lakes and exploring sandstone monoliths, while Efron's is packed with photos of him fishing, sandboarding, rock climbing, and surfing.

In August, a source for The Daily Telegraph claimed that Efron had "inspected and put in an offer" on a home in Byron Bay — and though he was reportedly outbid, that definitely suggests that he's planning on sticking around Australia and building a life there. In fact, a source told People that "it really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently." That's good news for Valladares — and this totally adorable budding romance.