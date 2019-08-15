Halsey has had a reputation for a while now for being an outspoken social justice queen who isn't afraid to open up about her own sexuality, as well as support the sexual preferences of others. But now it's her boyfriend, fellow musical artist Yungblud, who's getting real about his sexual identity. If you've ever doubted that sexuality is a spectrum, Yungblud's quote about his "very fluid" sexuality is here to teach everyone a lesson. In the September issue of Attitude, the cover star talked all about defying gender-based norms, and his thoughts on gender and sexual fluidity are seriously so important.

Just a few days before the cover story was published, Halsey stood up against a hater who claimed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's recent separation was due to the fact that Cyrus is bisexual. To the Twitter troll, Halsey said, "Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people," and her fans responded with all of the praise hands. Seeing as she identifies as bisexual herself, Halsey is never afraid to shut down biphobia and those who dismiss the legitimacy of bisexuality. With a partner like that, it's no wonder that Yungblud felt empowered to speak up himself.

In the interview with Attitude, the performer started off by confirming that he identifies as “more straight." However, he then added, "[But if] I walked down the street and met a f*cking bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It's about connection. I'm very fluid about it."

Yungblud spoke about the fact that part of his incentive in moving to London was get the chance to explore his sexuality and gender identity in a big city. "I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f*cking try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am,” he explained. “Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself."

As well as opening up about his sexual fluidity, Yungblud explained his frustration with the gender binary. "We've been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman's curves, you can make baby," he said. "Western civilization put women in dresses and men in trousers." For Yungblud, having the freedom to wear makeup or dress in traditionally female clothes is imperative to feeling like his authentic self.

In a video recorded for her GLAAD Media Awards speech in May 2018, Halsey expressed a similar sentiment about the challenges of feeling free to be herself. In the speech, she explained, "I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated."

The road to feeling validated definitely hasn't been easy for Yungblud either, but as he shared with Attitude, "I know who I am now." Honestly, is there anything cooler than knowing exactly what you like and what you want?

The couple only confirmed their relationship back in February after their "11 Minutes" collaboration, but if Yungblud's recent interview is any indication, he and Halsey share a pretty powerful bond that will hopefully keep them together for a long time.