It has been a rollercoaster of a weekend for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. In a heartbreaking statement, the two long-time sweethearts confirmed their separation, and people all over the internet had something to say about it. This includes (but is definitely not limited to) one Twitter troll who insisted the breakup was a result of of Cyrus' sexuality. Um... what? Fortunately, Halsey stood up for Miley Cyrus, because hello, it's 2019, and whoever says that bisexuality is to blame for anything can kindly see themselves out.

On Aug. 11, a Twitter user named @theTigerbob took to the social media platform to express his (very effed up) opinion: that Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up solely because Cyrus is bisexual. (For the record, Cyrus has not labeled herself bisexual, but we'll get to that later.) "#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people," the user wrote. "Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied." Clearly there are so many things wrong with this sentiment (how can anyone call something "Not offensive" when it is clearly offensive to such a huge group of people?), so when Halsey, queen of total bops and social justice, saw the tweet, she decided to take a stand. "Hey tigerbob," she wrote back to the Twitter user. "Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)"

Yas, Halsey! First of all, it's extremely harmful and dangerous to blame anything on someone's sexuality. Period. Second, no one can truly know why Cyrus and Hemsworth split besides Cyrus and Hemsworth because they were the ones in the relationship. And third, Cyrus has never said she is bisexual. In fact, in 2016, Cyrus told Variety, "My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender or my own sexuality. I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that's even putting me in a box." In an interview for Elle's August 2019 issue, Cyrus did open up about her sexuality and relationship with Hemsworth, but again, she never labeled herself as bi.

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she said to the magazine. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Internet trolls are the worst, and Cyrus doesn't deserve to be blamed for her relationship ending by a complete stranger. Additionally, according to a representative for Cyrus, the breakup was mutual. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep told PEOPLE. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Clearly, there was so much more to their decision to end things than anyone can know. It's also important to point out that the statement specifically says they are "lovingly taking this time apart," and not that they're getting a divorce or breaking up for good. Hopefully, Cyrus and Hemsworth can focus on what's best for them moving forward and the Twitter trolls can calm TF down.