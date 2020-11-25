The holidays are here once again, which feels like a well-deserved pick-me-up after quite the tumultuous year. Of course, a pick-me-up is easier said than done with the upcoming astro-weather, plus the full moon lunar eclipse happening just a few days after. With this in mind, your Thanksgiving 2020 horoscope is your official cue to take a step back from the monotonous madness and recharge your batteries. Fortunately, this is exactly what holidays breaks are all about, so let’s take a closer look at the astrological aspects happening on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to the emotional undercurrents that are building toward the upcoming eclipse — feelings of lethargy, restlessness, anxiousness, etc. — Mercury will begin approaching a powerful sextile to powerful Pluto amidst its journey through the underworld in Scorpio. Though aspects involving the lord of the underworld are inevitably supercharged with passion and intensity, Mercury’s transit through a Pluto-ruled sign (Scorpio) automatically magnifies this transits potency. Warning: Amidst the current events and undeniable chaos, bickering and debating with your family and peers is a given. However, and without disregarding the potential positive effects of Mercury sextile Pluto, things could get pretty heated at the dinner table this year. This doesn't mean you should stay quiet, let alone avoid confronting something you genuinely believe in, but don't be surprised if things suddenly take a turn.

As you may know, whichever zodiac sign the moon is transiting through can help you determine the overall mood, and with the moon traveling through Mars-ruled Aries, hot-headedness and general impulsiveness are definite no-brainers. In Aries, the majority of people experience a shorter fuse than usual, especially if they're naturally thin-skinned. I wish it would end there, but there's more. The moon will square off with Saturn, and the sun will link up with Chiron, the wounded healer.

Don't get me wrong — I'm not saying Thanksgiving is doomed. I'm simply giving you the worst-case scenario of these astrological aspects, so you can use the energy to your benefit. More importantly, having the opportunity to spend quality time with the ones you love — whether it be virtually or in person — is what matters, so try to make the best of it.

Here's your Thanksgiving 2020 horoscope, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You’re A Lot More Sensitive Than Usual, So Avoid Your Triggers

Stay in your lane, Aries. The moon is in your sign today, and you’re more emotional than you feel comfortable admitting. It’s also squaring off with boundary-setting Saturn in your 10th house of superiors, so if you find yourself feeling triggered by your authority figures and/or parental units, take a moment to gather your thoughts. After all, perspective is everything.

Taurus: You’re Participating In Mentally Stimulating Conversations

Conversations are flowing, and you have a lot to say, Taurus. Although, with the moon lighting up your 12th house of closure, karma, rest, and solitude, it wouldn't hurt to head home after an early dinner. Fortunately, if you do get a chance to catch up with family and friends, you’ll have the opportunity to revisit pending convos that are important to you — gossip included.

Gemini: You’re Feeling Indecisive About Your Plans This Year

Take a moment to regroup, Gemini. With the moon highlighting your 11th house of hopes, wishes, dreams, and sense of belonging in the world, you were likely looking forward to spending time with your besties for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving Eve. However, the moon’s square to Saturn in your intimate eighth house foreshadows tension between your ideals and your prior commitments, so it may not happen this year.

Cancer: You’re Doing Everything You Can To Make Everyone Happy

This isn’t your first rodeo, Cancer. If you can’t control the outcome of something, there’s no need to attach yourself to it. With the moon lighting up your 10th house of career, authority, parental figures, and reputation in the world, you’re likely emotionally invested in pleasing your superiors. A square to Saturn in your committed seventh house foreshadows some tension amidst your desire to continue people-pleasing.

Leo: You’re Dealing With An Incredible Amount Of Responsibility

It’s hard to enjoy the holidays when you have so much on your mind, Leo. Do what you can to disconnect and enjoy the moment. Although, with the moon in your ninth house of adventure, you might go a bit overboard, and perhaps wake up late for work the following day. Sounds grim, but its square to Saturn in your responsible sixth house will do it.

Virgo: You’re Deeply Invested In Your Commitments Today

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Virgo. If you’re already coupled up, chances are you’re deeply invested in themes revolving around a significant other, despite whether you’re OK with it. This could have something to do with family as well, so make sure to set the necessary boundaries so you can move forward.

Libra: You’re Looking For Balance In Your Relationships

With the moon lighting up your committed seventh house of significant others, you’re innately invested in themes revolving around compromise, partnerships, and other people in general. Although, a square to Saturn in your domestic fourth house of family hints at this being somewhat of a struggle, given everything else you have going on via the home front. Tread lightly.

Scorpio: You’re Trying To Juggle Your Responsibilities And Due Diligence

Get your ducks in a row, Scorpio. Today’s moon lights up your orderly sixth house of health, mindfulness, and daily rituals, inspiring you to get situated both personally and professionally. Although, its square to Saturn via your third house of communication and thought process can easily make your responsibilities seem burdensome. Shift your perspective.

Sagittarius: You’re Considering The Thought Of Bringing A Friend

Feeling smitten, Sagittarius? With the moon and Mars hovering over your romantic fifth house of love, pleasure, and passion, you’re likely feeling giddy and better, crushing on someone you can’t stop thinking about. Its square to Saturn, however, challenges you to reflect on whether you should make this person a part of your holiday with family and friends.

Capricorn: You’re Looking Forward To Spending Time With Family

If you’re in your feels today, blame the moon. You could also be feeling more sentimental than usual, thanks to the moon and Chiron hovering over your domestic fourth house of family, lineage, and emotional foundations. Its square to your planetary ruler, Saturn, in your sign, could also challenge your oh-so-serious demeanor in the process. No need to hide how you really feel, Capricorn.

Aquarius: You’re Having Intense Debates With Everyone At The Dinner Table

Don’t go overboard, Aquarius. With the moon, Mars and Chiron hovering over your chatty third house of communication and thought process, your words won’t be able to keep up with your mind and vice versa. In other words, word vomit is likely, so watch your words. Although, the moon’s square to Saturn in your unconscious 12th house hints at you feeling somewhat inhibited amidst your political pow wow. Do what’s best for you and your peers.

Pisces: You’re In A Festive Mood, But You’re Missing Some Of Your Friends

Thank goodness for technology, Pisces. Granted, this doesn’t fully suffice during the holidays, but you will reunite with your besties soon enough. The moon will light up your comfort-seeking second house, so indulging in your favorite dish is a given. Although, its square to Saturn in your 11th house of friendships foreshadows a feeling disconnect between you and your community.