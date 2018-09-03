Are you ready to rev the engine? Are you in the mood to embrace the fire of passion? Whether you're ready or not, the cosmos are unleashing something savage and untamed, and it's going to inspire you to live your life to the fullest. Your September 3, 2018 weekly horoscope is no joke, and if you're feeling stagnant, it will shoot you straight into the stratosphere.

As of Sep. 9, Venus — planet of love, romance, prosperity, and luxury — enters luscious, sexy, and mysterious Scorpio. Of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpio is the most tantalizing of them all. It's the bad boy you can't stop dreaming about, no matter how much you know they're not good for you. It's the hot vampire you'd gladly present your neck to, eager to have them sink their sharp teeth through your skin. All darkness aside, Scorpio is driven, intense, strategic, and deeply passionate. Prepare for your love life to enter a period of addicting excitement.

If news of bloodthirsty Scorpio has got you on the edge of your seat, don't worry, because Mercury — planet of communication, logic, and cognitive function — enters Virgo on Sep. 5. This mutable earth sign is famous for its genius analytical skills and penchant for organization. If your emotions are running wild, the cosmos are prepared to help you focus.

The week wraps up with a productive and encouraging new moon in Virgo, giving you a chance to let go of your mistakes, forgive yourself for your laziness, and create a plan to chase after your goals with discipline and commitment. It sure helps that Saturn — planet of hard work and limitations — will also begin moving direct on Sep. 6, giving you that much more freedom and motivation.

Now that the summer season is almost over, it's time to gather your brilliant ideas, think practically, and get back to work. Allow the influence of Virgo, which is swirling all around you, to guide you every step of the way.

Aries

With Venus now romancing your eighth house of sex and mysticism, you're about to reach deeper levels of intimacy, both sexual and platonic. Whether you're looking at a lover or a friend, your connection will be strengthened. As the new moon in Virgo stimulates your sixth house of work and health, this week is also about preparing for a better and brighter future. Make plans and create a strategy to cross items off your to-do list.

Taurus

Since both Mercury and the sun are in your fifth house of creativity and fun, your mind is being flushed with artistic inspiration and a vivacious desire for self-expression. As the new moon in Virgo only serves to boost this stimulating energy, you will begin a new era of playfulness and pleasure. With Venus in your seventh house of partnerships, the love you have in a relationship or friendship will be set on fire with passion.

Gemini

With Venus in your sixth house of work and health, it's time to focus on hard work rather than aimless pleasure. Your luxury will be gained through discipline and productivity. Because the sun and Mercury are also in your fourth house of the home and family, it's clear you're in a period of rest and rejuvenation. With the new moon in Virgo reinforcing your hibernation, this is a great week to focus your energy on personal matters.

Cancer

With Venus swirling through your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, your social life will be infused with excitement, playfulness, and artistic connection. Conversations will be beautiful and you will feel connected to your voice, especially because the sun and Mercury are in your third house of communication. With the new moon in Virgo elevating your expression, it's time to commit to speaking with honesty, integrity, and loyalty to yourself.

Leo

With Venus in your fourth house of the home and family at the same time that the sun and Mercury are in your second house of finance, you're concentrating on building a better life for yourself and your loved ones. With the new moon in Virgo reinforcing this perspective, it's time to think about forging security and comfort for yourself, whether it's by making more money, spending time with family, or redesigning your living space.

Virgo

With the sun and Mercury charging your first house of the self, you're putting your entire heart into every action that you take. You're thinking about ways to improve yourself and what changes you should make in your life. When the new moon in Virgo takes place, you will commit to a better version of yourself, doing whatever it takes to get there. With Venus in your third house of communication, you're also becoming so much more charismatic.

Libra

With Venus in your second house of material worth and financial prosperity, you're thinking about how to adorn yourself with wealth, comfort, and luxury. As the sun and Mercury travel through your 12th house of spirituality, you're deeply in-tune with your intuition, imagination, and your dreams. When the Virgo new moon mystifies this house, you will purge negativity from your mindset and start over.

Scorpio

With Venus in Scorpio, you're flowing with romantic, glowing energy, making you so attractive to potential suitors and new friends. With Mercury and the sun in your 11th house of community, your whole social life is flowing with electricity, making you love group activities. As the new moon in Virgo intensifies your social spark, it will be time to open your world to fresh faces, as well as strengthen your social commitments thus far.

Sagittarius

With Venus in your 12th house of the unconscious, you're attracting love and prosperity with the energy of your soul. You're centering yourself spiritually, making yourself a magnet to other spiritual seekers. With Mercury and the sun in your 10th house of career, your focus is on furthering your reputation and accomplishments. The new moon in Virgo will be about launching the next level of your career and making big moves.

Capricorn

Because Venus is in your 11th house of community, you're flowing with the energy of a social butterfly, bringing people together and cooperating with others. With the sun and Mercury in your ninth house of adventure, it's clear you on the precipice of an exciting new journey of growth and mental expansion. As the Virgo new moon intensifies this energy, you should make plans for your next adventure or commit to learning about something new.

Aquarius

With the sun and Mercury in your eighth house of sex and reincarnation, you're getting in touch with your shadow self and rising above it. As the new moon in Virgo also occurs in your eighth house, you'll begin another chapter that's centered on healing, spiritual revolution, and moving forward. With Venus in your 10th house of reputation, your social moves are centered on career advancement and gaining recognition for your work.

Pisces

With Venus in your ninth house of philosophy and expansion, you're attracting adventure and spontaneity wherever you go. You're inspired to take risks and absorb culture all around you. Because the sun and Mercury are in your seventh house of partnerships, you're thinking about holding your loved ones closer. When the Virgo new moon strengthens your bonds, you will enter a phase of deep connection, love, intimacy, and promises.