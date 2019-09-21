Whenever the fall equinox rolls around, people immediately stop what they're doing so they can swoon over the perfectly quaint weather and take selfies with foliage. With or without a pumpkin spice latte, fall is charming AF, and your Libra season 2019 horoscope isn't too far off. What can I say? There is something unique and magical in every astrological season.

The universe can do no wrong, and the same goes for the divine order of the zodiac. For instance, after discovering the things that bring you joy during Leo season, you tap into the mind and create a system where you can put those things in motion for the greater good during Virgo season. Now, once Libra season rolls around, your individuality is complete and you're given the opportunity to share those unique parts of you with another being. Whether it be while bonding over things you have in common or simply experiencing the beauty within your surroundings, go ahead and spread the love.

With that being said, here's what Libra season has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Negotiating And Nurturing Your Relationships

Meet someone halfway, Aries. Aside from entertaining your one-on-one connections and tending to your committed partnerships, Libra season is here to help you learn the value of compromise.

Taurus: You're Decorating Your Routine

Cheer up, Taurus. With the sun traveling through your sixth house of due diligence, you'll be given no choice but to put in the work. Luckily, Libra season is here to bring harmony to your work schedule.

Gemini: You're Sparkling With Charisma

Self-love is the best love, Gemini. Libra season is here to remind you of your beauty. With the sun shaking up your expressive fifth house of creativity and romance, you'll have no trouble stealing the spotlight.

Cancer: You're Finding Inner Peace

Home sweet home, Cancer. With the sun via your domestic fourth house this season, you'll be back in your shell just in time for the crisp fall weather. Libra season is here to bring harmony into your inner world.

Leo: You're Making Charming Connections

Play nice, Leo. Libra season is revitalizing your communication sector and social media presence. With the sun via your chatty third house of immediate exchanges, you'll be wearing your charming diplomat hat in no time.

Virgo: You're Doing Lots Of Online Shopping

Shop 'til you drop, Virgo. With the sun via your pleasure-seeking second house of values, you won't think twice about adding another piece to your jewelry collection. Libra season is here to remind you of your worth.

Libra: You're Dazzling Your Peers

Happy birthday, you gorgeous child of Aphrodite! You're the celestial favorite this season, and you're ready to party. Libra season is here to energize and revitalize you as you celebrate another trip around the sun.

Scorpio: You're Being Secretly Indecisive

Don't be so hard on yourself, Scorpio. Libra season is here to help you retreat and find inner peace. Besides, with the sun beaming through your 12th house of all things behind the scenes, you'll probably be catching up on some shut-eye.

Sagittarius: You're Hanging With Your Besties

Hanging with your blogger baddies, Sagittarius? With the sun via your friendly 11th house of group circles and extended network, you'll likely be in the mood for a night out with your best gals. Libra season is your mingling season.

Capricorn: You're Creating Balance In Your Professional Life

Something's gotta give, Capricorn. Don't get me wrong, Libra season is putting the spotlight on your career sector, but how much is too much? With the sun via your 10th house of authority, it's time for you to take charge.

Aquarius: You're Playing Devil's Advocate

There's two sides to every story, right, Aquarius? Who knows, maybe you secretly enjoy playing the "I'm not a part of this" card and siding with no one. No matter what, Libra season is here to help you indulge in your personal philosophies.

Pisces: You're Putting Yourself In Your Partner's Shoes

It takes two to make a thing go right, Pisces. Libra season is here to bring you closer to your power via your intimate unions. And with the sun beaming through your sultry eighth house of intimacy, it's important to consider your partner's needs in the process.