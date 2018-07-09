No matter who you are, life never stops being a wild, unpredictable, and dizzying ride. Even though we go through periods of stagnancy and sameness, that ride always takes a sharp turn just when we begin to feel lulled into complacency. There's no way to know when things are about to change irrevocably. Try as we might, there's no way to fully prepare for a shock, either. Although change often entails a loss, it almost always includes a gain, too. Your July 9, 2018, weekly horoscope is putting you on the precipice of something big, and there's nothing to be afraid of.

This week will be nothing short of meaningful. With a partial solar eclipse coinciding with a new moon in Cancer on July 12, you're nearing the end of a long and arduous journey. Perhaps this journey was literal, taking place mostly in the material world. Maybe this journey existed within you, allowing for some heavy introspection. Regardless, you're about to leave a part of yourself behind so you can embrace something new. And as Jupiter retrograde finally comes to a close on July 10, you will be able to tie off all the loose ends of the spiritual and mental work you've been doing for the past few months. If there's still work to do, Venus entering Virgo on July 9 will provide you with extra motivation to follow through with your promises, to rely on actions instead of empty words.

Do you feel yourself climbing out of your cocoon? Are you recovering from old feelings and awakening to a brand new you? Be proud of yourself. You've earned this.

Aries

With the partial solar eclipse in your fourth house of the home, you're developing your most secure and safe place. Your most innate needs are being called upon and it's time to effect changes that suit the values of your soul. Ask yourself: What helps you sleep better at night? Who brings out your best self? With Jupiter going direct in your eighth house of transformation, you're reaching a state of complete and total renovation. There's no better time than now to go after what you've always dreamed about.

Taurus

This week, you should focus on accomplishing the tasks that you've been procrastinating on. You have the power to absorb and exchange information, converse clearly with those you admire, and use your brain. With the partial solar eclipse in your communication house, you shouldn't keep your genius to yourself. As Jupiter moves direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you're realizing what you need from your closest relationships. Apply these revelations to your life and never look back. You're learning a new meaning of love.

Gemini

Take a moment to feel your feet firmly planted on the earth, to feel all five of your senses aroused and awakened. With the partial solar eclipse in your second house of all that is tangible, you're transforming the way you connect with your surroundings. Claim what belongs to you and dazzle your world with comforting possessions. It's time to renovate the foundation from which you build all your thoughts and feelings. When Jupiter moves direct in your sixth house of work, you're revamping your ability to accomplish tasks and commit to self-care.

Cancer

As the partial solar eclipse dawns in your first house of the self, you're undergoing a period of deep and immense personal change. There's no better time to reinvent yourself, or at least to alter yourself for the better. Take a risk in the way you see yourself. Perhaps this can mean a change in your appearance or maybe even an enlargement of your confidence. Regardless, there's no time to hang back in the shadows. The spotlight is yours. When Jupiter direct occurs in your fifth house of fun, your creativity will become refreshed and renewed. Use it.

Leo

With the partial solar eclipse in your 12th house of spirituality, you may enter a period of inward retreat and solitude. It's time to nourish your soul and listen to the whispers of your heart. It's hard to hear your intuition when the outside world is so loud. Give yourself space to think and feel. As Jupiter moves direct in your fourth house of the home, this introspection will leave you refreshed and centered. This is a beautiful time to set positive intentions, to reflect on your deepest values, and to send love to your purest self.

Virgo

You're connecting with others in a meaningful and productive way with the partial solar eclipse in your 11th house of community. You could find yourself exploring a new social scene or introducing yourself to powerful people you'd like to work with. With Venus in Virgo, you're shining like a beacon of intelligence and light. Don't hold your charisma back. As Jupiter moves direct in your communication house, you've learned how to speak effectively and express yourself meaningfully. Your voice is burgeoning with beauty. Use it to forge helpful friendships and announce your truth.

Libra

You're revitalizing your reputation and the position you hold in the world with the partial solar eclipse in your 10th house of career. Now is the time to make your name known, to go the extra mile and receive the recognition you deserve. It could also be a chance to reinvent your goals, to choose a career path that suits you better. As Jupiter direct takes place in your second house of possessions and wealth, you're expanding your worth and your sense of security in life. Whether you're concerned with luxury or survival, you're learning how to get what you want.

Scorpio

As Jupiter moves direct in your first house of the self, you're experiencing an expansion of your confidence and an overall understanding of your needs in this world. The past few months may have felt like an internal roller coaster ride, but you're now understanding the clarity that this wildness has been leading up to. With the partial solar eclipse in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion, you're entering a period of feeling larger than life. Now is the time to knock down barriers holding you back from adventure. You're the captain now.

Sagittarius

This week, you're delving deeper into the most intimate confines of your mind, body, and soul. With a partial solar eclipse in your eighth house of mysticism and sexuality, you're learning a lot about your most raw and animal energy. This could be the beginning of a new chapter in your sex life, perhaps simply a revelation about what your passionate about in life. As Jupiter moves direct in your 12th house of the subconscious, you're about to enter a period of deep calm, gleaning a new respect for the person you are underneath it all.

Capricorn

As the partial solar eclipse dazzles your seventh house of partnerships, you will be inspired to forge new relationships or perhaps reinvent the ones you already have. If there's anything weighing on your relationships or anything you'd like to change, now is the time. You have the power to turn over a new leaf, to strengthen your love with positive energy. As Jupiter moves direct in your 11th house of community, you're bound to experience a rich expansion of your circle. You've spent the past few months learning about your social needs. Now, it's time to confidently express your loyalty.

Aquarius

You should spend this week thinking about the ways you'd like to improve your life through hard work and commitment. As the partial solar eclipse lavishes your sixth house of health and productivity with light, there's no better time to make a change to your regimen. Perhaps you'd like to have a cleaner diet. Maybe you'd like to become more organized. Whatever it is, the results will be powerful. As Jupiter moves direct through your 10th house of career, your reputation is being showered in luck. You could soon receive a pay raise, a job opportunity, or even just a renewed confidence in your work.

Pisces

When the partial solar eclipse dawns in your fifth house of pleasure, inspiration will flood your world. Prepare to experience a desire to enjoy your life, to create art, to infuse your actions with creativity. Now is the time to embark on a new project, to manifest your heart's deepest needs. There's nothing wrong with fun for fun's sake. In fact, fun is a necessary part of growth. When Jupiter direct takes place in your ninth house of expansion and knowledge, you'll be able to see things you haven't been easily able to see. Attracting ideas like a magnet, you should expect brilliance.