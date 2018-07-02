When the Fourth of July sends sparkles through the sky, you know that summer has truly begun. As families and friends gather for barbecues, pool parties, and the viewing of their local firework show, this holiday exudes everything the season is all about. No matter how you may be feeling politically, there's just something nostalgic and irreplaceable that this day captures. Even if celebrating this holiday isn't your style, your July 2, 2018 weekly horoscope is full of whimsical promises from the universe, giving you every reason to look forward.

The sun is still trailblazing through cardinal Cancer, asking all of us to open our hearts and let love through. With both Mercury and Venus dousing our souls in fire and gold, your presence is shining so bright that everyone will notice. As if that wasn't enough to get you excited, the sun will also form magic-inducing trines with both Jupiter and Neptune, mixing luck and fortune with the sunshine already dazzling our world.

When a waning third quarter moon in Aries gives you one last rev of the engine, you'll be called to be bold and let go of what's weighing on your heart. Reflect on your instincts and contemplate your intentions. There's always room for more compassion, for more bravery. As an opposition between Mercury and Mars brings tension and frustration to the forefront, this is a time to prioritize kindness over aggression when communicating.

Aries

With the last quarter moon in your first house of the self, you'll find all your feelings laid bare for the world to see. Even though this might be uncomfortable at times, you will fully believe in every action you take. When the sun forms a trine with Jupiter in your eighth house of transformation, you have the power to erect meaningful change in your life. Make a point to set intentions and focus your energy on something important in your life.

Taurus

With the sun forming trines with Jupiter and Neptune in your friendship and partnership houses, you're feeling fully aligned with your loved ones. There's no better time to forge deeper connections with people, to be vulnerable with people who are willing to be vulnerable with you in return. With the sun in your twelfth house of the subconscious, these connections will run deep, and you'll feel completely in-tune with your most intrinsic needs. Make a point to spend time with your heart.

Gemini

When Mercury, your ruling planet, opposes Mars, you may feel tongue-tied and confused over how you should react to challenging situations. If frustration boils over, concentrate on the big picture and the love you feel instead of tiny grievances. When the sun forms trines with Neptune and Jupiter in your career and work houses, you have so much power to reach meaningful goals. Instead of focusing on the negative, guide your attention towards your own personal growth.

Cancer

With the sun in your name and the moon in your 10th house of career, you're feeling confident and self-assured as you make your needs known. This energy is exactly what you need when the sun forms a trine with Jupiter in your fifth house of pleasure and fun. Take your personal glow and apply it to creative and whimsical endeavors. However, take care not to deplete your energy (or your bank account) with your fancy, as Mercury in your second house of finance opposes Mars.

Leo

With Mercury in your first house of the self forming an opposition with Mars in your partnership house, you could feel tension and frustration arrive in your closes relationships. Navigate the drama gently and with empathy. The sun forming a trine with Jupiter in your fourth house of family will remind you of what really matters in life, helping you overcome conflict with love. Through turmoil, the moon in your ninth house of knowledge is helping you learn so much.

Virgo

The last quarter moon in your taboo eighth house of destruction will have you pushing the limits in your internal world and sex life. You could also feel conflicted within, as Mars forms an opposition with Mercury, your ruling planet, in your 12th house of spirituality. Don't ignore your thoughts and feelings. Repressing them is a recipe for disaster. As the sun forms trines in your relationship and communication houses, you'll be able to find all the right words that bring you closer to your truth.

Libra

There are serious gains to be made this week when the sun in your 10th house of career forms trines with Jupiter and Neptune in your financial and work houses. If you commit to the grind, there is endless reward for your hard work. If it feels like fun and frivolity are harder to find, it's only because Mars in your fifth house of pleasure is opposing Mercury. However, the fun can wait later. Making money and waves in your career means so much more right now.

Scorpio

You're bound to be transformed by fun and freedom this week with the sun forming trines with Jupiter and Neptune in your pleasure and character houses. Allow good times to infuse your being with confidence and merriment.

You're learning so much about yourself right now, so delve further. As the sun in your ninth house of adventure pours light into a last quarter moon in your sixth house of health and routine, you're taking steps every day to the many layers to your personality.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruling planet, is nearing the end of its retrograde. As the sun in your eighth house of transformation forms a trine with Jupiter in your 12th house, you're receiving so much gratifying insight from the universe. Make an effort to engage in mindful, meditative, and contemplative activities. However, don't push too heard to learn more. As Mercury in your ninth house of knowledge opposes Mars in your communication house, try to let insight flow to you rather than forcing it into your brain.

Capricorn

As the sun in your relationship house forms a trine with Jupiter in your 11th house of friends, you can forge bonds with people at a rapid rate. Whether you're rekindling old friendships or forming new ones, don't be afraid to make the first move. However, take care not to allow your social life to deplete your own, as Mars in your financial house opposes Mercury in your eighth house of destruction. Put that wealth-oriented mind to good use and know your limits.

Aquarius

You can truly take yourself all the way to the top this week with the sun in your house of productivity, forming trines with Neptune and Jupiter in your financial and career houses. Trust that reward, promotions, and recognition is in your near future, so long as you apply yourself. However, try not to get caught up in drama with your loved ones, as Mercury in your partnership house will oppose Mars in your first house of character. Right now, concentrate on the relationship you have with yourself.

Pisces

With the sun in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity forming a trine with Neptune, your ruling planet, you will feel flushed from head to tow with dreamy brilliance. Make sure you set aside time to create something magical, to let inspiration lead the way. Don't let busy work and routines drag you down, as Mercury in your sixth house of daily tasks opposes Mars in your 12th house of spirituality. If you feel overwhelmed, postpone the monotony for later and focus on what galvanizes your soul.