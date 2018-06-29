Can you sense the energy swelling and the vibrations tightening? Do you have the exciting feeling that something dramatic is about to happen? Well, if you do, you're clearly in tune with the universe at work. This month is bound to produce conclusive showdowns and life-changing revelations. We're on the brink of something big and your July 2018 horoscope is overflowing with transformation.

As Cancer season journeys on until Leo season infuses our world with fire and light on July 22, this month's lunar cycle is turbo-charged with a fusion of spectacular energy. The new moon in Cancer on July 12 won't just be any ordinary new moon. It will also be a partial solar eclipse. The full moon in Aquarius on July 27 won't be any less exceptional, revealing itself as a total lunar eclipse. These phenomenons represent the opening and closing of doors; radical beginnings and swift endings. You are closing in on the edges of a chapter in your life. Soon, you'll leave behind what was never meant for you and embrace what always was. As dizzying as these changes may be, it's only going to get more confusing when Mercury retrograde once again rolls like a tornado through our world on July 26.

I know this is a lot to take in. However, you must never lose faith in the road ahead. Even if it's bumpy, full of sharp turns, and shrouded in uncertainty, you are always headed somewhere beautiful. As fireworks blast through the sky in the month of July, your soul rises, falls, and eventually finds peace.

Aries

When the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse dawn in your fourth house of home and family, you'll feel your bonds tighten and your circle of trust strengthen. You'll understand a whole new meaning of "belonging" somewhere, of feeling safe with others. However, when the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius challenge you in your 11th house of community, you may need to let go of a few negative people in your life. This is never easy. Remember that your needs always come first.

Taurus

Your third house of communication will open wide when the partial solar eclipse and Cancer new moon in pour light into it. You'll learn how to express yourself truthfully and learn things authentically, unfolding layers of the world you never knew existed. When the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius darken your 10th house of career, you may feel conflicted about your goals in life, leading to an ending of one path and the need to embark on a new one. Never forget that the universe always has a plan for you.

Gemini

You're seeing your self-worth from a brand new angle when the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse rain energy into your second house of possessions and finance. You'll realize what matters to you most and what you must do to remain secure in your happiness. The lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius will open a door in your ninth house of expansion and knowledge. You'll be forced to leave behind mental constraints and barriers in your thought, opening your mind to new beliefs that may feel uncomfortable at first. Trust in the learning process.

Cancer

Your first house of the self will receive transformative energy from the new moon in your name and the partial solar eclipse. Prepare for a wave to wash over your identity, renewing you and rejuvenating your persona from deep within. It's time to leave your cocoon behind and spread your wings. However, when the full moon in Aquarius and the lunar eclipse regenerate your eighth house of death and rebirth, you'll delve into some dark soul-searching. It's time to relinquish your fears and lift yourself up from your shadows. The light will soon come.

Leo

The new moon in Cancer and the partial solar eclipse will flood your 12th house of spirituality with bright energy. You'll experience a breakthrough in your soul, an ability to see a greater truth beyond the physical plane. When the full moon in Aquarius and lunar eclipse shake-up your seventh house of partnerships, difficult information may float to the surface about a relationship you hold dearly. It could involve an end to your bond, but it could also grant you a much stronger beginning. Choose wisely.

Virgo

Your 11th house of friends will receive a transformative boost from the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse. You may be swept away by a new community of people who just totally get you. Through a love for others, you will journey down a new path. When the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius meddle with your sixth house of work and health, this can take a toll on your health and mindset. You could undergo stress that sets you back in many ways. However, you will only return stronger.

Libra

When the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse strike lightning in your 10th house of career, something magical will come together in your life-path. You could receive a promotion, a raise, or embark on a new career path altogether. No matter the change, it will instantly feel right. Breathe deeply when the full moon in Aquarius and lunar eclipse shroud your fifth house of pleasure. You may realize there's something in you life that's not fulfilling your creativity and passion. Let go of it and do what your heart wants.

Scorpio

A new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse will flourish your ninth house of expansion and knowledge with stimulating energy. You may be pulled to embark on a new adventure or commit to an educational journey. No matter what, your mind will grow beyond belief. When the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius unearth your fourth house of family and core values, a dramatic move in your home situation may occur. You may be forced to live somewhere new. Your relationship with a family member may also change irrevocably. No matter what happens, it's for the best.

Sagittarius

Your eighth house of transformation will burst with renewal from the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse. You will receive the fire of confidence, bravery, and motivation in extreme bouts. Triumphing over the fears holding you back, the gratifying growth you'll experience is infinite. Take care when the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius blaze through your third house of communication. You might have a conversation or express a truth that changes things forever. However, fate is always at work.

Capricorn

You'll embark on a bright new path in a relationship of yours when the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse blasts it with energy. Perhaps you'll embark on a new romance, forge a close new friendship, or go into business with someone. The possibilities are endless. However, with your second house of finance and self-worth absorbing confusion from the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius, you could experience a loss in wealth or security. It may be time to let go of old comforts and traverse the unknown.

Aquarius

Prepare for your sixth house of health and organization to be replenished by the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse. This phenomena will cleanse and detoxify your mind, body, and soul, allowing you to return to work with a renewed motivation. When the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius throw shadows across your first house of the self, it will be time to let go of a part of yourself that you've been clinging to. We all have demos in our closet. Soon, you'll be forced to face them.

Pisces

When the new moon in Cancer and partial solar eclipse rises in your fifth house of pleasure, you'll indulge in a brand new idea of fun and play. If life has been a long stretch of monotony, you'll appreciate the wildness that will be infused with your summer. However, as the lunar eclipse and full moon in Aquarius forces darkens your 12th house of spirituality, your subconscious may be shaken, forcing you to rethink every perception you have. In all likelihood, you'll be compelled to concentrate on reality.