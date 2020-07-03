Get ready, because you're on the verge of a highly unpredictable, transformative, and emotionally intense time. Thanks to eclipse season, the beginning of summer has been hectic. In fact, it might even represent the beginning of a brand new chapter in your life. You're doing away with the old and embracing the new. Although this transition may be exciting, letting go is always a bittersweet process. Luckily, your July 2020 lunar eclipse horoscope will help you get as much out of the experience as you can.

Taking place in strict, ambitious, and hardworking Capricorn, this eclipse is about taking control of your life and embracing responsibility. This eclipse wants to help you grow up, utilize your time properly, and dedicate yourself to self-improvement. Capricorn is symbolic of "the father" in astrology, associated with discipline and authority. While this Capricorn lunar eclipse may feel heavy-handed, it's aim is to help you get your act together and do what needs to be done.

The lunar eclipse will radiate power throughout the cosmos on July 5 at 12:44 a.m. ET. You may experience a very major and unexpected change in your life around this time. That's because an eclipse tends to drag you — kicking and screaming — towards your destiny. Activating the North Node, an eclipse will always get rid of whatever is standing in the way of your fate. Sometimes the change can be jarring, but think of an eclipse as a cosmic "ctrl + alt + delete." It shuts down all the situations in your life that are broken or slowing you down, giving you energy and space to do something far more worth your while.

Here's how it will affect you, based on your zodiac sign:

Shutterstock

Aries

Step into the limelight, Aries. You're ready to compete for greatness and let the world know what you're made of. Don't be surprised if people are talking about you or noticing your talents. The world is watching. Some are rooting for you to fail, so don't give them the satisfaction of not even trying at all. Taking a risk will always be worth the success.

Taurus

You're on the verge of a great adventure, but first, you must be willing to give up your comfort zone. You're safe where you are, surrounded by these four walls, but are you truly happy? It's time to take a leap of faith because the universe is ready to catch you. There are serendipitous opportunities ready to take you somewhere magical. Give them a chance.

Gemini

You've been afraid of commitment for so long, but you know it's time for your heart to settle on something for the long haul. Whether you're committing to another person or a major project, you're ready to dedicate yourself to it completely. There's major gratification waiting for you on the other side of this commitment. Trust that eventually, it will lead to something powerful.

Cancer

You're taking a closer look at the people you share your heart with. As you grow into the person you're meant to become, you outgrow things, places, and people in the process. Right now, it's time to acknowledge you're growing apart from some people at the same time as you grow closer to others. This is all part of life and at the end of the day, it's no one's fault.

Shutterstock

Leo

There are only so many hours in a day and it's up to you to use them wisely. Now's the time to think about your routine and the regimens you abide by. Are you making choices that will bring out the best in you? Are you striking a balance between work and play? Think about how you can organize the energy in your life more efficiently. It's time for self-care.

Virgo

What's standing in the way of the ultimate expression of your purest joy? Is it fear? Is it self-doubt? Whatever it is, it's a waste of your time. Life is meant to be lived. You deserve to be able to participate in all the beauty this life has to offer. Indulge in your creativity and get to know your inner-child again. They want to come out and play, so give them permission and set them free.

Libra

It's time to get to know your heart. What do you need in order to feel safe, sound, and secure in this world? What do you need in order to feel understood? It's time to bring those you can trust closer to you and to create a space where you can be your true self. You deserve a corner of the world you can call your own; a beautiful corner of the world that belongs to no one but you.

Scorpio

There may be fear surrounding your ability to express yourself and speak your truth. Are you afraid of being judged for your opinions? Have people told you to "be quiet" all your life? Now's the time to do away with this negativity, because you have so much to say and your voice is vibrating with power. You deserve to be heard, so be the champion of your own voice.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius

It's time to acknowledge all the power and potential you're made of. Sit down and count all the beautiful attributes you have. Remind yourself that you're loved and important. There's no one like you. Your self-worth is under question and you're beginning to realize believing in yourself is as simple as believing in your worth. Let your confidence roar like the lion you are.

Capricorn

You're evolving as a person, and although change may be scary, there's nothing more exciting than becoming the person you were always meant to be. Upsetting the fabric of your universe is uncomfortable, but as you change, so does your environment. So do the people in your world and the activities you participate in. Embrace change in all facets of your life.

Aquarius

You're tapping into your spirit and learning what your intuition has to say. Although the rest of the world may not know it, you're experiencing a very emotional and personal shift. It's as if a seed has been planted deep within your soul and it's just beginning to germinate. You're beginning to understand the extent of your inner power and what you need on a soul level.

Pisces

You have a vision just beginning to come to life; a vision for how the world can be a better place. However, you're learning that in order to evoke positive change, you must be that change. Set a good example for others to follow, because people are looking for a leader and that leader is you. You're meeting likeminded people and together, you're changing the world for the better.