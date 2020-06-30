There are countless reasons to pull a tarot card. The most popular one is when you have a question that keeps ricocheting through your mind, prompting you to conduct a tarot reading and decipher the answer. However, just needing a clearer understanding of your potential future is something that could encourage you to reach for your cards. Perhaps you need the tarot to analyze an experience from your past, or maybe you're simply in the mood to pick a card and let its energy guide you forward. If you're looking for a reason right at this very moment, it's your July 2020 monthly tarotscope, which will give you a glimpse of everything this month has in store.

The card picked for your zodiac sign was picked at random (and with the intuition in mind). It contains wisdom and advice that will aid you as you make your way through the month of July, revealing challenges, strengths, and opportunities headed your way. Take what you need from it and leave the rest. All it's meant to do is help you along the way.

If you'd like an even more specific understanding of what the card means for you, you could grab a deck of tarot and pick a second card; then a third or even a fourth. The tarot is yours to play with.

Aries: Two Of Pentacles

So much is happening at once. You may feel compelled to say "yes" to every opportunity headed your way even if you're already having difficulty balancing your time. Just remember that it's perfectly OK to turn something down if you already feel too busy. It's better to do a few things really well than a lot of things haphazardly. Prioritize your wellbeing first.

Taurus: The Empress

Your heart is pulling at you. It's asking you to focus on beauty. Pour your energy into the finer things. Elevate your spirit through artistic expression, love, creativity, sensuality, and everything that makes your soul stir with ecstasy. Step away from your worries, concerns, and pressures. Take some time to remember and reconnect with all the splendors this life has to offer.

Gemini: Six Of Wands

You're doing something right. You've developed positive habits and put a lot of effort into tasks that are important to you. After overcoming so many challenges, you're finally receiving the attention that your work deserves. This is validation that whatever you're doing is working. Just don't lose momentum now. There is still so much work to do. Keep your eye on the ball.

Cancer: Five Of Wands

Conflict and opposition may be standing in the way of your ability to get something done. Whether you're disagreeing with someone or you're comparing yourself to them, this energy is toxic if you focus on it for too long. Take a step back and remove your ego from the situation. See it from a different perspective. Compromise, empathy, and patience will get you where you want to be.

Leo: The Devil

You're being tempted toward something you know is bad for you, but you want it anyway. Although the impact of satisfying this dark desire of yours may be negative, the instant gratification is more alluring. Now more than ever, it's important for you to resist this temptation. What you will receive in exchange for acting on your healthier impulses will make you realize it was worth it.

Virgo: Eight Of Cups

You've probably been told "never give up" all your life, but sometimes, giving up is the most productive and healing thing you could possibly do. It's time to learn when it's time to call it quits. Despite how much energy you've poured into a situation, don't give more of yourself away when you know it will lead to nothing. Sever the ties that are holding you back. You deserve to be free.

Libra: Eight Of Swords

You may think you have no options left, but the reality is you have plenty of options. You're simply choosing not to see them. Pay extra attention to your thought patterns and belief systems. Chances are, the way you see the world is much more close-minded than it could be. It's time to take a look at the big picture and, more importantly, believe that you are capable of so much more.

Scorpio: Two Of Swords

You have a big decision to make and you've been putting it off for as long as possible. But if you wait too long, you may miss out on a great opportunity. Consider which option will bring you the most fulfillment and growth in the long run. It may be the more difficult option, but you're ready for more than you may realize. Just don't wait any longer. It's time to bite the bullet.

Sagittarius: The Heirophant

You may have felt as though you've been losing yourself. Now's the time to return to the values, habits, and belief systems that have always worked for you. It may even be time to create new ones. Either way, you're craving structure in your life and by forging it, you are allowing a deeper spiritual understanding to spread through your life. Ground your spirit.

Capricorn: King Of Wands

You're inspired by your vision and passionate about everything you could create. However, it's time to take that passion and think seriously about your goals. If you can match that fire with level-headedness, resilience, and focus, there's nothing you can't accomplish. You're on the verge of great success, but first, you must step up to the plate and prove that you're worthy of it.

Aquarius: Ace Of Pentacles

The universe is offering you a new path to take. It's filled with promise, but it requires your commitment before you can realize its full potential. Don't be fooled by the initial glamour of this opportunity, because it will ask for your undivided attention. Don't fear the responsibility, because it's worth it and there is a reward waiting for you at the finish line.

Pisces: The Chariot

You know what you want. Now, the universe is telling you to go for it. If you've been searching for a sign, this is it. You can hope and wish for your dreams to come true, but unless you act on your desires, they'll remain nothing but a fantasy. Now's your chance to barrel through barriers, charge through challenges, and gain momentum with each victory. Slow down at your own risk.