It's a truth universally acknowledged that life never goes according to plan. Try as you might, there will always be external forces that lead you down a path you weren't expecting to take. As exciting as surprises may be, change is never easy; sometimes it can downright suck. Nevertheless, your December 2019 solar eclipse horoscope is here to remind you that the universe knows what it's doing, even if you haven't got the slightest clue.

In astrology, eclipses are more than a remarkable phenomenon in the sky. Eclipses can be the harbinger for major drama and abrupt revelations that alter the course of your life. Instead of a new moon, there will be a solar eclipse in Capricorn on Dec. 26 at 12:13 a.m. ET. I know an eclipse was definitely not on your Christmas wish list, but that's the thing about eclipses: Like it or not, they arrive to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny by provoking the most unexpected things to happen. Sometimes these things are everything you could have hoped for. Other times, they're the last things you wanted to happen. Either way, there's much to be learned from the lessons an eclipse tries to teach you, so embrace it.

This eclipse is part of a series of eclipses that are occurring on the Cancer-Capricorn axis. The last new moon solar eclipse took place six months ago, so take a moment to think back to where you were in July 2019. What was going on? What issues were you grappling with? What was on your mind? By the time this solar eclipse takes place, you may start to understand what this adventure has all been about. However, the journey is still far from over.

Every eclipse affects everyone's birth chart differently, but this one in particular is quite the loose cannon. For one thing, it forms a conjunction to expansive and exaggerating Jupiter, which means that whatever drama it erupts in your life should be quite the explosion. It also forms a trine to unpredictable Uranus while Venus — planet of love and luxury — forms a square to the same planet. This sends waves of unsteady energy to both your relationships and your finances. All you can do is ride these waves out.

Aries

Something major is coming together in your career. If you're on the wrong path and pursuing the wrong form of success, it may be time to redirect your course. If your career is on the right track, there may be some important decisions you need to make.

Taurus

You're shaking off everything you thought you knew. It's time to embrace the unknown by seeking out new experiences and letting go of old modes of thought. If you're losing faith, it's only so you can find something better to believe in.

Gemini

You're preparing for a major transformation. It may be time to let go of old attachments that don't reflect the person you're becoming. Unburden yourself from weight you should not be carrying. Invest your energy into something that promises a better future.

Cancer

You're gleaning a deeper understanding of what constitutes a healthy relationship. You may join forces with another person in a meaningful way and strengthen your trust. However, it may be time for a breakup if a relationship simply isn't working out.

Leo

How well are you taking care of yourself? It may be time to introduce a healthier and more productive routine. If you've got bad habits that are setting you back, it's time to acknowledge the negative consequences of your decisions.

Virgo

You are fertile with creativity and it's pushing you to express yourself. Embrace a change that invites more freedom, joy, and art into your life. Give birth to something of your own creation and let go of all the doubt that's been keeping you repressed.

Libra

There may be revelations surrounding your home and your family. It may be time to repair relationships with your closest loved ones or accept a shift in your home life. Home will always means whatever you need it to mean.

Scorpio

You're learning something new and you may be embracing a subject you'd like to learn more about. Don't be afraid to express your opinions, no mater how controversial they may be. You're delving deeper into your own intelligence.

Sagittarius

Your perspective of money is shifting. It may be time to recognize that while money cannot buy happiness, it's time to embrace financial goals that align with your values. It's not about the money itself, it's about what it gives you the freedom to do.

Capricorn

You may be embracing a change that affects every facet of your life. In fact, you may feel forced to let go of your old self. As terrifying as this is, it's also majorly exciting. There are so many new opportunities at your disposal. Think of all the things you're going to do.

Aquarius

The world might not feel like it's changing, but you certainly are. You cannot deny what your intuition is telling you. Your inner voice is getting louder and louder and it's pushing you to acknowledge the truth. Come to terms with what you already know.

Pisces

There may be a ripple of changes that course through your social circle. It may be time to let go of a group of friends or a community that you've outgrown. Embrace your uniqueness. You may not feel like you fit in, so don't try to.