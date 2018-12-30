With the end of 2018 just around the corner, Younes Bendjima is taking a trip down memory lane when it comes to one famous ex. Younes Bendjima's Instagram tribute to Kourtney Kardashian for New Year's shows that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is definitely still on his radar, and TBH, the message is a lot. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment on the Instagram shout-out, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, Kardashian's former beau appeared ready to ring in 2019 with a fresh slate — and that included giving the TV personality a special mention on social media. The model took to his Instagram Story to share a slew of special moments from the past year, which included a few references to Kourtney. I guess it's not that surprising that she'd be included (after all, the couple dated for two years and he was pretty close to the family), but his lengthy accompanying message will definitely make you do a double-take.

Alongside a photo of the mom-of-three smiling against the backdrop of a sunset, the 25-year-old wrote, "Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out. I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that."

He continued, "You [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic]. It's all love at the end of the day. we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."

While I'm all for getting closure from your exes, I was definitely a little surprised by Younes mentioning Kourtney's kids while reiterating that their future is open, especially considering how the former couple left things.

ICYMI, the model left a totally rude and uncalled-for comment on his then-girlfriend's Instagram back in July. When Kardashian posted a run-of-the-mill photo of her rocking a thong bikini and a sun hat, he wrote in a since-deleted comment, "That's what you need to show to get likes?" and unsurprisingly, she was not pleased.

After that, they seemed unable to get things back on track as reports surfaced of him being "possessive," and then damaging photos surfaced of Bendjima getting close and personal with model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. While the model insisted that the pair were just good friends, writing, "They really want me to be the bad guy ... can't have fun with your friends no more" on his Instagram, it appeared like Kourtney and her sisters weren't buying it.

Kim and Khloé proved they had Kourtney's back when they decided to chime in with some shadier-than-thou comments.

"Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" Kim responded via The Shade Room's screenshot of the post, while Khloé reportedly wrote, "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson."

While Kourtney and Bendjima appeared to end things on civil terms after grabbing dinner in September, his message seems completely out of the blue, and people have mixed feelings about it.

So, is Younes trying to win Kourtney back, or is he just reflecting on the good old times? Elite Daily reached out to Kourtney's rep for comment on their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

For now, it looks like she's content to stay mum on the shout-out — after all, she's ringing in the new year in Aspen with sisters Kim and Kendall as well as ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie — and judging from her latest Instagram post, she's keeping the past where it belongs and heading into 2019 by living her best life.