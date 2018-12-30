Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are taking Aspen, signaling that their relationship may have taken a turn for the better. Just days after the pair hit the beaches of Cabo, Mexico with Scott Disick, the unlikely trio proved once again that they're making the holidays all about family when they reunited for a snowy escape in Aspen, Colorado on Friday, Dec. 28. Sofia Richie joining Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's vacation seems to suggest that she's been accepted into the KarJenner fold, and it's modern co-parenting at its finest. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's, Richie's, and Disick's reps for comment on their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Friday, the model joined her boyfriend, his ex-girlfriend/baby mama, and the former couple's three kids for the group's second joint family vacation in two weeks, according to E! News. Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kanye West were also in attendance as well as mutual friends like Paris Hilton, which seems to hint that Richie has officially been welcomed into the fam.

An insider echoed these sentiments, telling E! News on Saturday, Dec. 29, "Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities."

It's a far cry from earlier reports of tension and chilliness between Richie and Kardashian. While Richie has been dating Disick for well over a year now, it looked like it took a while for Kardashian to warm up to the latest woman in her ex's life.

In November, the mom-of-three finally consented to have dinner with Richie during what was reported as a "tense" meal. At the time, a source explained that a civil relationship is the reality star's priority. Kardashian "doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids," the insider said. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's, Richie's, and Disick's representation for comment on the situation at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's fair enough, because I don't think most people would want to actually be friends with their ex's new S.O. And on Dec. 9, a report from People appeared to reiterate that their dynamic is all business and focused on the welfare of the kids.

"[Sofia] knows that Kourtney isn’t her biggest fan and she understands that," the source reportedly told the outlet. "Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts."

The insider added, "There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, that was before Disick, Kardashian, and Richie's Christmas getaway to Cabo over Christmas. TBH, I was pretty shocked to see the KUWTK star and the 20-year-old looking not just civil, but like downright besties. The pair even made their social media debut on Disick's Instagram.

Nowadays, it looks like Kardashian is warming up to Richie and the pair could be bonding even more in Aspen. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Disick, and Richie's camps for comment on the joint New Year's Eve vacation and what this means for the trio's relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source reportedly told ET Online of the flip, "It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another. Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

Could we see Richie making an appearance on Kourtney's Instagram or more snaps of the two together? Well, I wouldn't rule it out at this point.