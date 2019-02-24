Normally, celebs who kill it on the red carpet during award season do so by rocking the shades and styles already deemed hot trends — however, one look in particular tonight seems to be starting a color trend all on its own. Yalitza Aparicio’s 2019 Oscars dress is the most dreamy sea foam green shade, and I’ll be damned if she didn’t just make this the "It" color of the season. Ladies and gentlemen, your spring 2019 color palette has officially been determined, and we have Aparicio’s lewk to thank for making pastels so damn chic.

If you don't know of her already, I can assure you that the Roma star is fab in many ways beyond just her sense of style. She's a first-time actress talented enough to be up for "Best Actress" tonight against some of the greats, and the nomination makes her the first indigenous Mexican actress to be up for this award, as well as the fourth Latina actress, per NJ.com. Obviously, it's a major night for her, and she really stepped up to the plate when it came to her lewk. Aparicio donned a breathtaking seafoam green gown by Rodarte, and suddenly, no other colors matter.

Every Disney princess ever is jealous of this look, I guarantee it:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To be honest, I don't remember ever seeing a celeb rock this particular shade down a red carpet. It's almost like she fell in love with Lady Gaga's powder blue number at the Golden Globes and decided to put her own spin on the pastel vibes, with the help of the genius design team over at Rodarte. The gown features dainty metallic silver dots all over a fitted bodice and flowing skirt, and a one-shouldered neckline to finish off the look.

This color was truly made for her. It just pops, you know?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aparicio let the gown do the talking, and kept the rest of her look fairly low key. She opted for no necklace and wore her straight, middle-parted hair down her back, so that the one-shouldered neckline was on full display. Besides her rings, the only other jewelry she wore was a gorgeous pair of earrings that really shone against her shiny black locks.

Based off of the huge smile she wore across her face as she made her way down the red carpet, it's safe to say she was feeling her look as much as I am:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seafoam green is officially the most important color of the season, and Aparicio made it so, with help from Rodarte of course. She's bound to grace a myriad of red carpets in the future, and will no doubt slay those looks, too, but in all seriousness, I'm about to start a petition pleading that she only wear seafoam green from now on. It just works on her, and I could never tire of seeing her in it. Win or lose tonight, Aparicio looks like a true princess, and at just age 25, she's already an huge inspiration to indigenous women, as well as to all women everywhere.