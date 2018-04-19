Working Out For Your Blood Type Is A Real Thing & Here’s What That Actually Means

Correct me if I'm wrong, but your blood type is probably one of those things you don’t think about very often — that is, unless you’re sitting in a doctor’s office, right? But this minor detail plays a major role in your everyday life; after all, blood makes up about 7 percent of your whole body. So while you were a youngin’ learning all about the ABCs, you also should have been learning a thing or two about the ABOs. Not only does your blood type have a hand in your internal health, working out for your blood type may work to your advantage physically, as well.

Even though Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and certified health coach at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, tells Elite Daily there’s insufficient evidence to support eating for your blood type as the end-all-be-all of nourishing your body, expert opinions are still debating the overall benefits. According to registered dietician and integrative nutrition consultant, Dina Khader, the idea that the foods you eat and the way you exercise are both linked to your blood type, isn’t totally farfetched, at least from her perspective. In 2013, she told Fox News,

Each blood type is your own genetic blueprint. As a result, the foods you eat, the exercise you do would all have to be different. It makes perfect sense.

Of course, this is just one person's opinion, and there are many others out there who will tell you the opposite. The best way to find out if working out based on your blood type is right for you, is to try it.

So, how do you do that? Well, it just so happens that the mastermind behind the blood type diet, naturopathic physician, blood groups expert, and author of Eat Right For Your Type, Dr. Peter D'Adamo, has also weighed in on what exercises might work best for your blood type, as well. Whether or not these workouts are going to be ideal for you, personally, is ultimately up to your individual body. For now, check them out and see if they feel right for you.

Blood Type A Loves Taking Things Slow Giphy Blood type A is all about living that zen life. As far as Dr. D'Adamo is concerned, your ancestors couldn't have been more pleased with the shift from hunting to farming, so even though you're no stranger to physical labor, you'd much rather take things slow and enjoy the process. Ever heard the phrase chill or be chilled? That's your motto, A. According to Prevention, those with blood type A aren't always up for intense exercise, because the spike in cortisol leads to "muscle fatigue and stiffness." Instead, channel your inner yogi, grab a mat, and strengthen your joints with vinyasa sequences, pilates, tai chi, and any other kind of isometric workout.

Blood Type B Likes To Work Out With Others Giphy If you're blood type B, then you've probably noticed by now that you, and your body, don't always handle stress very well. You tend to internalize whatever it is you're going through (juggling too many responsibilities at the office, trying to ace a math exam when the material just isn't making any sense), and that can spiral into a frenzy of physical side effects, such as disrupted sleep patterns, a weakened immune system, and so on. The only way for type Bs to stay sane under piles of stress, according to Dr. D'Adamo, is to sustain a healthy mind-body balance. You want to feel challenged, but not overwhelmed, so you tend to enjoy pairing off with friends for group workouts like bike riding, a casual game of tennis, or even kicking ass and taking names in a martial arts class.

Blood Type O Lives For High-Intensity Routines Giphy My fellow type Os, let's get physical. According to Dr. D'Adamo, blood type Os, such as myself, thrive on high-intensity workouts. Unlike the doc's findings that suggest this blood type apparently needs to scarf down animal protein for fuel, I, personally, can agree with him on the workout front. Relaxing yoga sequences are great and all, but if I'm looking to work out, I want to be challenged and dripping in sweat once it's all over. Because you're considered "the hunter," it's likely that you're naturally strong and athletic. This means you're better off taking advantage of exercises that require a lot of endurance, such as interval training, running, boxing, and the like, to let out any stress you may have bottled up inside.